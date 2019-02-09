शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   मध्याह्न भोजन योजना के निजीकरण का विरोध

मध्याह्न भोजन योजना के निजीकरण का विरोध

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 01:31 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
स्कूलों में संचालित मध्याह्न भोजन योजना को किसी गैर सरकारी संगठन को सौंपे जाने का उत्तराखंड भोजनमाता कामगार यूनियन ने विरोध किया है। इसके अलावा भोजनमाता कामगार यूनियन मानदेय समेत विभिन्न मांगों के समर्थन में केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा है।
उत्तराखंड भोजन माता कामगार यूनियन का कहना है कि 19 नवंबर को दिल्ली में संसद भवन पर प्रदर्शन के दौरान वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने भोजनमाताओं के लिए योजनाएं लागू करने, मानदेय बढ़ाने पर सहमत जताई थी, लेकिन देश की ढाई लाख भोजनमाताओं को अभी तक कोई लाभ नहीं मिल पाया है। इस बाबत यूनियन ने शुक्रवार को केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजकर भोजनमाताओं को न्यूनतम 18000 मानदेय, विद्यालय बंद करने पर रोक, भोजनमाताओं को चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी बनाने, भोजनमाताओं से अतिरिक्त कार्य लेने, सेवा से निकाली गई भोजनमाताओं को दोबारा नियुक्ति देने, सेवानिवृत्त ग्रेच्युटी व पेंशन का लाभ देने आदि मांग की है।

Recommended

heavy snowfall started in shimla city on 07 february
Shimla

शिमला में भारी बर्फबारी, 10 साल बाद सुंदरनगर में भी हुआ हिमपात

8 फरवरी 2019

राहुल गांधी
India News

राफेल डील में नया ट्विस्टः राहुल की पीसी के बाद मोहन कुमार के बयान ने पलटा पूरा मामला

8 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते स्पॉट हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड कपल, सलमान और शाहरुख ने तो कर डाला था KISS

8 फरवरी 2019

bollywood
bollywood
bollywood
mahira khan
Bollywood

चोरी-छिपे रोमांस करते स्पॉट हुए थे ये 5 बॉलीवुड कपल, सलमान और शाहरुख ने तो कर डाला था KISS

8 फरवरी 2019

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
त्रिवेणी संगम पूजा

करियर में कामयाब होने के लिए बसंत पंचमी पर करवाएं मां सरस्वती की विशेष पूजा और प्रसाद की डिलीवरी पाएं।
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड को भी गहरे जख्म दे चुकी है शराब, 6 ऐसे सितारे जिनकी जिंदगी लील गई ये 'लालपरी'

8 फरवरी 2019

sanjeev kumar
begum akhtar
मीना कुमारी
guru dutt
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड को भी गहरे जख्म दे चुकी है शराब, 6 ऐसे सितारे जिनकी जिंदगी लील गई ये 'लालपरी'

8 फरवरी 2019

heavy snowfall in himachal pradesh lahaul spiti chamba kullu shimla
Shimla

हिमाचल में बर्फबारी से जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त, बिजली बंद, हवाई उड़ानें रद्द

8 फरवरी 2019

विलाप करते परिजन
Delhi NCR

यूपी-उत्तराखंड में जहरीली शराब से 57 मरे, अस्पताल में सौ से ज्यादा लोग

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Central Government prepared data portal to give farmers 6 thousand rupees
India News

किसानों को 6-6 हजार रुपये देने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने शुरू किया डाटा पोर्टल

8 फरवरी 2019

2018 was the most warm year, be ready for scorching heat for 5 years
America

2018 रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म साल, अब अगले पांच साल भीषण गर्मी के लिए रहें तैयार

8 फरवरी 2019

2G Spectrum Scam : Court ordered to plant 16 thousand plants on not answering appeal
India News

टूजी स्पेक्ट्रम घोटाला : कोर्ट ने दिया 16 हजार पौधे लगाने का निर्देश

8 फरवरी 2019

facebook
India News

राजनीतिक विज्ञापनों में पारदर्शिता लाने को फेसबुक ने की नई पहल

7 फरवरी 2019

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में भरा जोश, एसपीजी के उड़ाए होश

7 फरवरी 2019

मैत्रिपाला सिरिसेना (फाइल फोटो)
World

श्रीलंका में 42 साल बाद फिर शुरू होगी मौत की सजा, ड्रग्स तस्कर को दी जाएगी पहली फांसी

7 फरवरी 2019

rose day jammu
Jammu

गुलाब से करें प्यार का इजहार, सिर्फ प्रेमी जोड़े ही नहीं आप भी मना सकते है रोज डे, जानिए कैसे है खास

7 फरवरी 2019

चीन में नवविवाहित जोड़ा
World

चीन में दुल्हन को मिलती है दहेज, इसलिए महंगी हुई शादियां, अब सरकार ने खर्च पर लगाई पाबंदी

6 फरवरी 2019

Armed Forces
India News

अर्धसैनिक बलों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट का तोहफा, ग्रुप-ए के अधिकारियों की तरह मिलेगा वित्तीय लाभ

6 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नदी में बही छात्रा
Dehradun

पौड़ी में पुल पार करते समय नदी में बही दो छात्राएं, एक की मौत, दूसरी अभी भी लापता

उत्तराखंड के पौड़ी में शुक्रवार को दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। थलीसैण के विकासखंड बीरोंखाल में गांव बापता में पूर्वी नयार नदी में पुल पार करते समय दो छात्राएं पानी के तेज बहाव में बह गई। 

8 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Dehradun

किशोरी से दुष्कर्म के मामले में एक को दस दूसरे को सात साल की सजा

9 फरवरी 2019

dead body
Dehradun

देहरादून में एनआईईपीवीडी की छात्रा की ट्यूमर से मौत, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

8 फरवरी 2019

शव मिला
Dehradun

मसूरी-देहरादून रोड पर शव मिलने से फैली सनसनी, अधिक शराब पीने से मौत की आशंका

8 फरवरी 2019

dead body
Dehradun

ड्यूटी पर जा रहे सिडकुल कर्मी को बाइक सवार ने मारी टक्कर, अस्पताल में हुई मौत

8 फरवरी 2019

स्कूल पहुंचकर पता चला, आज छुट्टी है
Dehradun

स्कूल पहुंचकर पता चला, आज छुट्टी है

9 फरवरी 2019

फोटो ----- अजबपुर से मसूरी डाइवर्जन तक नहीं रुकना होगा लाल बती पर
Dehradun

फोटो ----- अजबपुर से मसूरी डाइवर्जन तक नहीं रुकना होगा लाल बती पर

9 फरवरी 2019

गंगोत्री हाईवे
Dehradun

भागीरथी के लिए खतरा बन सकती प्रस्तावित बाईपास योजना, मंत्री ने दिए कार्रवाई के निर्देश

7 फरवरी 2019

ममता जोशी, मनीष जोशी
Dehradun

बहरीन में फंसे अल्मोड़ा के दंपति को सकुशल भारत लाने की कवायद शुरू

7 फरवरी 2019

fight between doctors in kashipur
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड का ये सरकारी अस्पताल बना अखाड़ा, दो घंटे ओपीडी रही ठप

7 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

चार दिवसीय दौरे पर देहरादून पहुंचे आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत

RSS प्रमुख मोहन भागवत सोमवार को चार दिवसीय उत्तराखंड प्रवास के लिए देहरादून पहुंच गए हैं।  मोहन भागवत हवाई मार्ग से देर शाम जौलीग्रांट हवाई अड्डे पर पहुंचे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

5 फरवरी 2019

अमित शाह 2:39

राम मंदिर को लेकर अमित शाह ने राहुल गांधी पर साधा निशाना, कहा स्टैंड साफ करें राहुल

2 फरवरी 2019

देहरादून 2:02

गुस्साई भीड़ ने किया दिल्ली-यमुनोत्री हाईवे जाम, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज

20 जनवरी 2019

DDN BRIDGE 3:05

देहरादून में गिरा 115 साल पुराना पुल, दो लोगों की गई जान

28 दिसंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:09

उत्तराखंड में दर्दनाक हादसा, सड़क निर्माण के दौरान मलबे में दबे 16 मजदूर

21 दिसंबर 2018

Related

supreme court
Dehradun

समान काम का समान वेतन मामले में उत्तराखंड सरकार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से नहीं राहत

6 फरवरी 2019

लेखपालों के कार्य बहिष्कार से अटके प्रमाणपत्र
Dehradun

लेखपालों के कार्य बहिष्कार से अटके प्रमाणपत्र

9 फरवरी 2019

swine flu terror in uttarakhand
Dehradun

स्वाइन फ्लू का कहर : एक की मौत, एक ही दिन में 14 नए मरीज आए सामने

7 फरवरी 2019

Money
Dehradun

जमरानी की 2584 करोड़ की डीपीआर मंजूर, 11 फरवरी को होगी टीएसी

7 फरवरी 2019

वीवीपैट मशीनों की जांच रविवार से , ईसीआईएल के विशेषज्ञ करेंगे जांच
Dehradun

वीवीपैट मशीनों की जांच रविवार से , ईसीआईएल के विशेषज्ञ करेंगे जांच

9 फरवरी 2019

परीक्षा के लिए लगानी पड़ रही 60 किमी की दौड़
Dehradun

परीक्षा के लिए लगानी पड़ रही 60 किमी की दौड़

9 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.