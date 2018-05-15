शहर चुनें

श्वेता ने आई फोन और राजकुमार ने जीता ट्रॉली बैग

श्वेता ने आई फोन और राजकुमार ने जीता ट्रॉली बैग

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 02:12 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
अमर उजाला के ‘जैकपॉट धमाका’ ईनामी योजना में सोमवार को दून की श्वेता पाठक ने आई फोन और राजकुमार वासुदेव ने ट्राली बैग जीता। ईनाम जीतने पर विजेताओं के चेहरे खिल उठे और दोनों ने अमर उजाला का आभार जताया। दोनों विजेताओं को पटेलनगर स्थित अमर उजाला कार्यालय में इनाम दिए गए।
रायपुर रोड निवासी श्वेता पाठक ने बताया कि वह बचपन से ही अमर उजाला अखबार ही पढ़ती हैं। अखबार तो अच्छा है ही, लेकिन अब ईनाम पाकर काफी अच्छा लग रहा है। वहीं ट्रॉली बैग जीतने वाले प्रेमनगर निवासी राजकुमार वासुदेव ने ईनाम मिलने पर अमर उजाला का शुक्रिया अदा किया। राजकुमार ने कहा कि अमर उजाला की निष्पक्ष खबरें और लेख दमदार होते हैं। इसके अलावा शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, मनोरंजन आदि से जुड़ी खबरें भी काफी जानकारीपरक होती हैं।

