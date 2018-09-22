शहर चुनें

फिल्म फेस्टिवल में झलकी उतराखंड की संस्कृति

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 02:04 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फिल्म फेस्टिवल में झलकी उत्तराखंड की संस्कृति
-शॉर्ट फिल्मों के जरिए लोगों को किया जागरूक
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
राजपुर रोड स्थित सिल्वर सिटी मल्टीप्लेक्स में आयोजित चौथे देहरादून फिल्म फेस्टिवल में उत्तराखंडी संस्कृति की झलक देखने को मिली। इस दौरान शॉर्ट फिल्म के माध्यम से गढ़वाल और कुमाऊं की परंपराओं के साथ पलायन की समस्या प्रदर्शित की गई।
फेस्टिवल में प्रदर्शित फिल्मों को देखने के लिए मल्टीप्लेक्स में शुक्रवार को दर्शकों को तांता लगा रहा। इस दौरान प्रदर्शित शॉर्ट फिल्मों के जरिए कई संदेश दिए गए हैं। मसलन, बद्रीश छाबड़ा द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म ‘एंटाइज एक आकर्षण’ में धोखाधड़ी से बचने का संदेश दिया गया। 13 मिनट की इस शॉर्ट फिल्म को दून की वादियों में ही फिल्माया गया है। इसी तरह वीरेंद्र सिंह रावत के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म ‘दी रीयल हीरो ऑफ उत्तराखंड फुटबाल’ के माध्यम से युवाओं को खेल के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। सात मिनट की इस फिल्म में प्रदेश में खेल को बढ़ावा देने वाले खिलाड़ियों के योगदान को दिखाया गया है। इस मौके पर निर्देशक रावत ने प्रदेश की प्रतिभा को मंच देने की आवश्यकता पर जोर दिया।

