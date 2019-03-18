शहर चुनें

ऑल स्टार को हराकर सोशल बलूनी बना चैंपियन

Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 01:22 AM IST
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
सोशल बलूनी क्रिकेट एकेडमी ने ऑल स्टार क्रिकेट एकेडमी को हराकर स्व. वीसी जैन क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का खिताब अपने नाम किया। मुख्य अतिथि रहे क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन ऑफ उत्तराखंड के सचिव महिम वर्मा और सीएमआई अस्पताल के निदेशक डॉ. आरके जैन ने विजेताओं को ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया।
दून क्रिकेट एकेडमी के ग्राउंड पर रविवार को टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मुकाबला ऑल स्टार और सोशल बलूनी के बीच खेला गया। पहले खेलते हुए ऑल स्टार की पूरी टीम 83 रन ही बना पाई। टीम के लिए पी. देवा ने 18, दक्ष ने 15, युवराज ने 12 व मो. अकदस ने 11 रनों का योगदान दिया। सोशल बलूनी के गेंदबाज शुभम ने छह और वंशज ने दो विकेट चटकाए। जवाब में उतरी बलूनी की टीम ने छह विकेट शेष रहते मैच जीत लिया। बल्लेबाज वंशज ने 52 रनों की पारी खेली व जॉय ने 15 रन बनाए।

India News

चुनावी हलचल: भाजपा में जाने की खबरों को गोवा के कांग्रेस विधायक दिगंबर कामत ने बताया 'झूठ'

17 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
