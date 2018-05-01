शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   मुश्किल मैथ्स रहा स्कोरिंग, केमिस्ट्री डाउन

मुश्किल मैथ्स रहा स्कोरिंग, केमिस्ट्री डाउन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 02:28 AM IST
ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, देहरादून
जेईई मेन के रिजल्ट में पहले पड़ाव में केमिस्ट्री छात्रों के लिए विलेन साबित हुआ। मैथ्स का पेपर मुश्किल होने के बावजूद इसमें होनहारों पर खूब अंक बरसे, लेकिन केमिस्ट्री में सबसे कम मार्किंग हुई। इस साल ड्रॉपर के साथ फ्रेशर छात्र भी कामयाबी के शिखर पर पहुंचे।
जेईई मेन परीक्षा आठ अप्रैल, 15 अप्रैल और 16 अप्रैल का आयोजित हुई। परीक्षा देकर बाहर निकलने वाले छात्र पहले से ही केमिस्ट्री को लेकर असमंजस में थे। सोमवार को जेईई एडवांस की कटऑफ आई तो छात्रों की यह मुश्किल भी खुलकर सामने आ गई। केमिस्ट्री इस बार सबसे भारी साबित हुआ है। इस साल फिजिक्स और मैथ्स बेहतर रहा। वीआर क्लासेज के एमडी वैभव राय ने बताया कि इस साल केमिस्ट्री में भी मार्किंग मैथ्स के मुकाबले डाउन रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि मैथ्स में होनहारों पर जमकर अंक वर्षा हुई है। हालांकि सीबीएसई ने परीक्षा से पहले ही साफ कर दिया था कि पेपर के पैटर्न में कोई बदलाव नहीं किया जाएगा।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

