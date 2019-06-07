शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   परिवहन निगम के बेड़े में शामिल होंगी 300 नई बसें

परिवहन निगम के बेड़े में शामिल होंगी 300 नई बसें

Dehradun Bureau Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 01:40 AM IST
परिवहन निगम के बेड़े में शामिल होंगी 300 नई बसें
देहरादून। बसों की कमी से जूझ रहे परिवहन निगम के बेेड़े में 300 नई बसें शामिल हो जाएंगी। शासन से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद परिवहन निगम प्रबंधन की ओर से बसों की खरीद का आर्डर दे दिया गया है। परिवहन निगम अधिकारियों के मुताबिक 75 करोड़ की लागत से खरीदी जा रही बसों में से 150 की खरीद का ठेका टाटा कंपनी व 150 अशोक लेलैंड कंपनी को दिया गया है। उम्मीद है कि 300 नई बसें अगस्त तक बेड़े में शामिल हो जाएगी।
परिवहन निगम के बेड़े में वर्तमान में 1250 बसें शामिल हैं। जबकि जरूरत 2000 बसों की है। जिसकी मांग परिवहन निगम के कर्मचारी संगठन लगातार कर रहे हैं। अब शासन से हरी झंडी मिलने के बाद 300 बसों की खरीद का रास्ता साफ हो गया है।
परिवहन निगम महाप्रबंधक दीपक जैन के मुताबिक 300 बसों की खरीद को लेकर दो कंपनियों टाटा व अशोक लीलैंड को आर्डर जारी कर दिया गया है। जिसमें से 150 बसें टाटा कंपनी व 150 अशोक लीलैंड कंपनी से खरीदी जा रही हैं। बीएस-4 श्रेणी की ये सभी बसें अगस्त तक परिवहन निगम को मिल जाएंगी। इन बसों की आपूर्ति होने से जहां यात्रियों को सुविधाएं होगी, वहीं परिवहन निगम की आय में भी इजाफा होगा।

कार खाई में गिरी
Dehradun

रुद्रप्रयाग में तीन सड़क हादसों से मची चीख-पुकार, 2 यात्रियों की मौत, छह लोग घायल

रुद्रप्रयाग में बृहस्पतिवार देर शाम हुए तीन अलग-अलग सड़क हादसों में दो यात्रियों की मौत हो गई और छह लोग घायल हो गए। उन्हें जिला चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया। इनमें दो लोगों को छुट्टी दे दी गई।

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Pilgrims Death due to heart attack in yamunotri dham
Dehradun

चारधाम यात्रा: यमुनोत्री धाम की यात्रा पर जा रहीं महिला तीर्थयात्री की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

6 जून 2019

Dehradun

होश में नहीं होने से गलती से लिख दिया त्यागपत्र'
Dehradun

होश में नहीं होने से गलती से लिख दिया त्यागपत्र’

6 जून 2019

हरिद्वार में गंगा स्नान के लिए उमड़ी भीड़
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः उत्तराखंड बनने के बाद दूसरा महाकुंभ भी भाजपा के कार्यकाल में...

6 जून 2019

नीट में सफल छात्र
Dehradun

NEET Result 2019: देहरादून के वैभव गर्ग बने उत्तराखंड टॉपर, ऑल इंडिया पाई 74वीं रैंक

6 जून 2019

kedarnath, char dham yatra, snowfall
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में तैनात एसडीएम ने पद से दिया इस्तीफा

5 जून 2019

Dehradun

केदारनाथ में मित्र पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में मित्र पुलिस की कार्यशैली पर सवाल

6 जून 2019

Dehradun

आबादी क्षेत्र में जगह-जगह देखा जा रहा गुलदार
Dehradun

आबादी क्षेत्र में जगह-जगह देखा जा रहा गुलदार

6 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

अस्पताल ने फर्जी तरीके से हड़पा क्लेम, अटल आयुष्मान उत्तराखंड योजना की सूची से निलंबित 

6 जून 2019

Nainital

रानीबाग से नैनीताल तक जाम का झाम, पर्यटक हुए घंटों परेशान
Nainital

रानीबाग से नैनीताल तक जाम का झाम, पर्यटक हुए घंटों परेशान

6 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

देहरादूनः श्रम प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने मुक्त कराए तीन बाल मजदूर, दुकानदारों पर मुकदमे  

6 जून 2019

Dehradun

पांच दिनों में केदारनाथ पहुंचे 1 लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालु
Dehradun

पांच दिनों में केदारनाथ पहुंचे 1 लाख से अधिक श्रद्धालु

6 जून 2019

रिजल्ट जारी करते अधिकारी
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड संस्कृत परीक्षा रिजल्ट: हाईस्कूल में बिमल, इंटर में अस्मिता टॉपर

5 जून 2019

केदारनाथ धाम का नजारा देखते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में वीआईपी दर्शन पर रोक, अब नहीं कटेगी यात्रियों से 2100 की पर्ची  

3 जून 2019

हरिद्वार में कुंभ
Dehradun

हरिद्वार महकुंभ की रणनीति उज्जैन में तय करेगा अखाड़ा परिषद, 12 जून को होगी बैठक

6 जून 2019

Dehradun

केदारनाथ और यमुनोत्री धाम में तीन तीर्थयात्रियों समेत चार की हार्ट अटैक से मौत
Dehradun

केदारनाथ और यमुनोत्री धाम में तीन तीर्थयात्रियों समेत चार की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

6 जून 2019

