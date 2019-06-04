शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   मर्यादा ही रिश्तों का आधार : शशि

मर्यादा ही रिश्तों का आधार : शशि

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 01:56 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
भगवान श्रीराम ने हमें हर रिश्ते को मर्यादा से निभाने की प्ररेणा दी है। परिवार में हर रिश्ता मर्यादा से निभाने से मजबूती आती है। मर्यादा का उल्लंघन करने पर रिश्ता बिखर जाता है। वास्तव में मर्यादा ही रिश्तों का आधार है।
यह बातें श्री श्याम सुंदर मंदिर पटेलनगर के 36वें वार्षिकोत्सव पर आयोजित राम कथा केतीसरे दिन कथा व्यास देवी शशि प्रभा ने प्रवचन में कहीं। कथा व्यास ने कहा कि भगवान श्रीराम पिता की आज्ञा पालन के लिए 14 वर्ष के लिए वनवास चले गए थे। मान मर्यादा और त्याग से ही परिवार टिकाऊ बन पाता है। भगवान अपने पास बुलाने के लिए मौका सभी को देते हैं। राम की शरण में आने वाले विभीषण जैसे भी भक्त हो जाते हैं। आयोजन में प्रधान अवतार मुनियाल, ओम प्रकाश सूरी, गोविंद मोहन, कपिल गोगिया, गौरव कोहली, यशपाल मग्गो, चंद्रमोहन आनंद, प्रेम भाटिया आदि मौजूद रहे।

Recommended

दक्षिण अफ्रीका बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: दक्षिण अफ्रीका की लगातार दूसरी हार, बांग्लादेश ने हराकर किया बड़ा उलटफेर

3 जून 2019

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में महिलाओं के लिए कैसे मुफ्त होगा बसों और मेट्रो का सफर, उठ रहे ये 5 सवाल

3 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मायावती, मुलायम सिंह यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

मायावती के इस दांव से अखिलेश हुए चित, सपा का नुकसान तो बसपा को हुआ फायदा, अब मुलायम को सता रहा ये डर

3 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Cricket News

VIDEO: मैच फिक्सिंग पर निर्भर करेगी पाक की विश्व कप में जीत, आमिर खान की फिसली जुबान

3 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
पाकिस्तान बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
आमिर खान
pakistan cricket team
Cricket News

VIDEO: मैच फिक्सिंग पर निर्भर करेगी पाक की विश्व कप में जीत, आमिर खान की फिसली जुबान

3 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बल्लेबाजी या गेंदबाजी नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हारी दक्षिण अफ्रीका, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

3 जून 2019

बांग्लादेश vs दक्षिण अफ्रीका
शाकिब-मुश्फिकुर
बांग्लादेश vs दक्षिण अफ्रीका
south africa team
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बल्लेबाजी या गेंदबाजी नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हारी दक्षिण अफ्रीका, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

3 जून 2019

भाजपा नेता मेनका गांधी
Lucknow

जीत के बाद सुल्तानपुर पहुंची मेनका गांधी ने मंत्री न बनाए जाने पर दिया ये जवाब

3 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Matric pass made electric charkha and Mixer grinder
Shimla

मैट्रिक पास ने तैयार किया इलेक्ट्रिक चरखा, प्रदेश भर में हो रही सप्लाई

3 जून 2019

s jaishankar
India News

विवाद : नई शिक्षा नीति के मसौदे पर बोले विदेश मंत्री, कोई भी भाषा थोपी नहीं जाएगी

3 जून 2019

जेपी नड्डा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को मिल सकता है कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष, रेस में नड्डा सबसे आगे

3 जून 2019

पाकिस्तान आर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
World

आतंक से निपटने के नाम पर 50 हजार निर्दोष नागरिक मार चुकी है पाक सेना

3 जून 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस बार योग दिवस पर रांची करेगा पीएम मोदी की मेजबानी, होड़ में थे दिल्ली और शिमला

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rti
India News

सूचना आयुक्तों की नियुक्ति से जुड़ा ब्योरा देने से सरकार ने किया इनकार

3 जून 2019

शिशु
Delhi NCR

ग्रामीण दिल्ली में पहली बार शिशु मृत्युदर में 50 फीसदी कमी

3 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

3 जून राशिफल: अमावस्या पर पांच राशियों का हो सकता है भाग्योदय, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

3 जून 2019

बांग्लादेश vs दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बल्लेबाजी या गेंदबाजी नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हारी दक्षिण अफ्रीका, सामने आई बड़ी वजह

3 जून 2019

केदारनाथ धाम का नजारा देखते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में वीआईपी दर्शन पर रोक, अब नहीं कटेगी यात्रियों से 2100 की पर्ची  

3 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

आधार कार्ड (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

बार-बार आधार कार्ड अपडेट कराया तो लगानी पड़ेगी दिल्ली की दौड़

अगर आपने बार-बार अपना आधार कार्ड अपडेट कराया तो भारतीय विशिष्ट पहचान प्राधिकरण (यूआईडीएआई) के दिल्ली कार्यालय जाना पड़ेगा। वहां आपके सभी दस्तावेज चेक किए जाएंगे। इसके बाद ही आधार कार्ड अपडेट होगा।

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
केदारनाथ धाम का नजारा देखते पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Dehradun

केदारनाथ में वीआईपी दर्शन पर रोक, अब नहीं कटेगी यात्रियों से 2100 की पर्ची  

3 जून 2019

ईद-उल-फितर की नमाज के दौरान डायवर्ट रहेगा यातायात
Dehradun

ईद-उल-फितर की नमाज के दौरान डायवर्ट रहेगा यातायात

4 जून 2019

बचाव की मुद्रा में आए वन विभाग के आला अफसर
Dehradun

बचाव की मुद्रा में आए वन विभाग के आला अफसर

4 जून 2019

गद्दा फैक्ट्री में नाबालिग से कराया जा रहा था काम
Dehradun

गद्दा फैक्ट्री में नाबालिग से कराया जा रहा था काम

4 जून 2019

पीजी और हॉस्टल संचालकों से वसूला जाएगा व्यावसायिक कर
Dehradun

पीजी और हॉस्टल संचालकों से वसूला जाएगा व्यावसायिक कर

4 जून 2019

शक्तिनहर में डूबे युवक का तीसरे दिन भी नहीं लगा सुराग
Dehradun

शक्तिनहर में डूबे युवक का तीसरे दिन भी नहीं लगा सुराग

4 जून 2019

विलुप्त होने की कगार पर पहंची 1000 से अधिक नदियां, यूजेवीएनएल में पर्यावरण दिवस पर वैज्ञानक सेमिनार
Dehradun

विलुप्त होने की कगार पर पहंची 1000 से अधिक नदियां, यूजेवीएनएल में पर्यावरण दिवस पर वैज्ञानक सेमिनार

4 जून 2019

मिट्टी की क्षमता के आधार पर तय होगी भवन की ऊंचाई
Dehradun

मिट्टी की क्षमता के आधार पर तय होगी भवन की ऊंचाई

4 जून 2019

सफाई और कमाई पर रहेगा नगर निगम का फोकस
Dehradun

सफाई और कमाई पर रहेगा नगर निगम का फोकस

4 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

रक्षा मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद सियाचिन पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह

देश के नए रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अपना कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के बाद जम्मू-कश्मीर के सियाचिन ग्लेशियर पर जवानों की हौसला अफजाई करने पहुंचे। इस दौरान उनके साथ सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत भी मौजूद रहे।

3 जून 2019

मुफ्त 1:15

महिलाओं को अब नहीं देना होगा मेट्रो और डीटीसी बसों का किराया, सीएम केजरीवाल ने दिया तोहफा

3 जून 2019

भाजपा विधायक 0:49

अहमदाबाद में भाजपा विधायक ने महिला को मारे लात-घूंसे, पानी की शिकायत पर बरसे

3 जून 2019

भाजपा 2:49

एनसीपी की नेता नीतू तेजवानी को लात मारने वाले भाजपा विधायक बलराम थवानी ने बंधवाई राखी

3 जून 2019

वीजा 1:44

अमेरिका के वीजा के लिए देना होगा 5 सालों तक के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का रिकॉर्ड

3 जून 2019

Related

NSCC order for investigation on sexually assault case tehri 
Dehradun

टिहरी दुष्कर्म प्रकरण: राष्ट्रीय अनुसूचित जाति आयोग ने बैठाई जांच, डीएम और एसएसपी से ब्योरा तलब 

3 जून 2019

थैना, कालसी और शाका क्लब ने जीते मैच
Dehradun

थैना, कालसी और शाका क्लब ने जीते मैच

4 जून 2019

सिविल इंजीनियर की पत्नी का फंदे पर लटका मिला शव
Dehradun

सिविल इंजीनियर की पत्नी का फंदे पर लटका मिला शव

4 जून 2019

कॉर्बेट टाइगर रिजर्व
Dehradun

कॉर्बेट टाइगर रिजर्व में ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के बाद भी नहीं मिल रहीं जिप्सियां, बिना सफारी के लौटे पर्यटक

3 जून 2019

सीएम त्रिवेंद्र ने पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात
Dehradun

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से मिले सीएम त्रिवेंद्र, महाकुंभ और हाइड्रो प्रोजेक्ट निर्माण में मांगी मदद 

3 जून 2019

Affordable Heli service start for hemkund sahib
Dehradun

केदारनाथ के बाद अब हेमकुंड साहिब के लिए भी शुरू हुई हवाई सेवा, बस इतना है किराया 

3 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.