Uttarakhand › Dehradun › पैथोलॉजी लैब का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की मांग

पैथोलॉजी लैब का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की मांग

Dehradun Bureauदेहरादून ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 01:39 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला/देहरादून।
देवपुरम, लोअर तुनवाला निवासी बबिता पाठक ने राज्य बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग की अध्यक्ष ऊषा नेगी को पत्र भेजकर आहूजा पैथोलॉजी लैब एवं इमेजिंग सेंटर का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की मांग की है।
बबिता का आरोप लगाया है कि गर्भावस्था के दौरान अल्ट्रासाउंड समेत अन्य जांचें इसी लैब में हुईं। लैब की ओर से सभी जांच रिपोर्ट में बच्चा सामान्य होने की जानकारी दी गई, लेकिन प्रसव के बाद बच्चे में कई जन्मजात दिक्कतें थीं। इस बाबत मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी ने लैब की जांच कराई, जिसमें आहूजा पैथोलॉजी लैब एवं इमेजिंग सेंटर की गलती की पुष्टि हुई है। इसके बावजूद लैब के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। बबिता पाठक ने लैब का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की मांग की है ताकि अन्य लोगों के साथ ऐसा न हो सके।

Uttarakhand Cabinet meeting will be held in first week of June
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जून के पहले सप्ताह में होगी कैबिनेट बैठक, नौकरियों को लेकर हो सकता है बड़ा फैसला

प्रदेश सरकार लोकसभा चुनाव की आदर्श आचार संहिता समाप्त होने के बाद कैबिनेट बैठक की तैयारी में है। 77 दिन के लंबे अंतराल में होने वाली कैबिनेट के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

टिहरी: गहरी खाई में गिरी मारुति कार, एक की मौत और चार गंभीर घायल 

28 मई 2019

Nh 74 scam High court Second bench will do hearing of ias pankaj pandey
Dehradun

एनएच 74 घोटाला: अब दूसरी बैंच करेगी आईएएस पंकज पांडे के मामले की सुनवाई

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

रुद्रपुर: युवक ने किया चार साल की मासूम से दुष्कर्म का प्रयास, गिरफ्तार 

28 मई 2019

मौके पर जमा लोग
Dehradun

हरिद्वारः समाजिक तत्वों के द्वारा खंडित की गई बाबा आम्बेडकर की प्रतिमा

28 मई 2019

अभी तक जमी हुई है गोरी गंगा
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़: जोहार घाटी में छह किमी तक अब भी जमी है गोरीगंगा, कई सालों बाद हुआ ऐसा

28 मई 2019

uttarakhand police loot case is become hot topic
Dehradun

पुलिस का लूटकांड : मामला एक बार फिर गरमाया, सीबीआई से जांच कराने के लिए लिखा पत्र

28 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Dehradun

केदारनाथ के लिए जीएमवीएन ने शुरू की हेली सेवा की ऑनलाइन बुकिंग

28 मई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Dehradun

प्रतियोगिता: आएं पवित्र केदारनाथ धाम, फोटो खींचें और जीतें ईनाम, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

28 मई 2019

हरक सिंह रावत
Dehradun

कैबिनेट मंत्री हरक सिंह रावत समेत चार के खिलाफ गैर जमानती वारंट, 10 साल पुराना है मामला

28 मई 2019

