Dehradun

छात्रों ने सीखे स्कीईंग और रॉक क्लाईविंग के गुर

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 09:09 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
जोशीमठ। आईटीबीपी औली के जवानों ने रविवार को केंद्रीय विद्यालय के छात्रों को स्कीइंग और रॉक क्लाइंबिंग के गुर सिखाए। इस दौरान छात्रों ने पर्वतारोहण स्कीइंग संस्थान के बारे में भी जानकारी हासिल की। संस्थान के प्रधानाचार्य गंभीर सिंह चौहान ने छात्रों को आईटीबीपी के कार्यों के बारे में बताया। साथ ही आपदा के दौरान बल की ओर से किए जाने वाले रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बारे में भी जानकारी दी गई। इस मौके पर केवी के प्रधानाचार्य मयंक शर्मा भी मौजूद थे। ब्यूरो


