Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   देवभूमि मत्स्ह पालन सहकारी समिति ल्वाणी करेगी मत्स्य उत्पादन

देवभूमि मत्स्ह पालन सहकारी समिति ल्वाणी करेगी मत्स्य उत्पादन

Tue, 26 Jun 2018 11:00 PM IST
देवाल। मत्स्य पालन के तहत मत्स्य विभाग ल्वाणी गांव में ट्राउड मछली को बढ़ावा देगा। इसके लिए मत्स्य विभाग ने राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना के तहत देवभूमि मत्स्य पालन सहकारी समिति ल्वाणी के लिए 20 लाख की धनराशि स्वीकृत की है।
समिति के अध्यक्ष खड़क सिंह बिष्ट और सचिव मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि मत्स्य विभाग की ओर से गांव के हरनी गदेरे के समीप भूमि का भौतिक सत्यापन किया गया है। इस प्रोजेक्ट के तैयार होने के बाद स्थानीय बेरोजगारों को यहां रोजगार दिया जाएगा। वहीं मत्स्य विभाग के सहायक निदेशक जीएस बिष्ट ने बताया कि ट्राउड मछली को बढ़ावा देने के लिए देवभूमि मत्स्य पालन सहकारी समिति ल्वाणी को 50 प्रतिशत अनुदान पर 20 लाख की धनराशि स्वीकृत की गई है।
