Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   पुलिस ने हर्बल गार्डन में किया 360 ग्राम केसर का उत्पादन

पुलिस ने हर्बल गार्डन में किया 360 ग्राम केसर का उत्पादन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Mon, 04 Jun 2018 10:40 PM IST
गोपेश्वर। चमोली जिला पुलिस ने हर्बल गार्डन में करीब 360 ग्राम केसर का उत्पादन किया है। अब यहां केसर के साथ ही बज्रदंती, अश्वगंधा, एलोवेरा, हरड़, कूट, कुटकी जैसे औषधीय पौधों का कृषिकरण किया जाएगा।
पुलिस की ओर से स्थानीय लोगों को जड़ी-बूटी के कृषिकरण के लिए प्रेरित करने को पिछले वर्ष नौ नवंबर को हर्बल गार्डन स्थापित किया गया था। यहां महज छह माह में ही करीब 360 ग्राम केसर की उपज तैयार हो गई है। केसर कैंसर, उच्च रक्तचाप, दौरा, खांसी, तनाव व हृदय संबंधी रोगों में लाभप्रद है। इसके साथ ही यह शारीरिक और मानसिक तनाव को कम करता है। पुलिस अधीक्षक तृप्ती भट्ट ने बताया कि हर्बल गार्डन में उत्पादित केसर से प्राप्त राजस्व को पुलिस कर्मियों के उत्थान पर खर्च किया जाएगा। जल्द ही जोशीमठ में भी हर्बल गार्डन स्थापित करने की योजना है।
