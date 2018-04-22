शहर चुनें

पुलिस तीर्थयात्रियों को देगी अतिथि देवो भव का सम्मान

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 10:28 PM IST
चमोली। चारधाम यात्रा में पुलिस तीर्थयात्रियों को अतिथि देवों भव का सम्मान देगी। तीर्थयात्रियों को बदरीनाथ यात्रा रूट पर कोई असुविधा नहीं होने दी जाएगी। कोतवाली चमोली में आयोजित पुलिस अधिकारियों, व्यापारियों, जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठक में पुलिस अधीक्षक तृप्ति भट्ट ने कहा कि यात्राकाल के दौरान माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों से पुलिस सख्ती से निपटेगी।
एसपी ने कहा कि यात्रा पड़ावों और बदरीनाथ धाम में संदिग्धों पर पैनी नजर रखी जाएगी। यात्रा पर आने वाले प्रत्येक तीर्थयात्री और साधु-संतों का सत्यापन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस वर्ष भी तीर्थयात्रा के बेहतर चलने की प्रबल संभावना है। बदरीनाथ हाईवे के डेंजर जोन और धाम में एसडीआरएफ और पुलिस के जवान तैनात किए जाएंगे। इस मौके पर थानाध्यक्ष दीपक रावत, टैक्सी यूनियन अध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र कुंवर, व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष आनंद गोस्वामी, पूर्व अध्यक्ष कुलदीप वर्मा, संदीप सिंह, मनदीप सिंह और फुरकान अहमद आदि मौजूद थे।

