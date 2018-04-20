शहर चुनें

सहखातेधार को नहीं बल्कि भूस्वामी को मिले मुआवज

Dehradun Bureau Updated Fri, 20 Apr 2018 10:40 PM IST
कर्णप्रयाग। तहसील मुख्यालय पर आयोजित ऑल वेदर रोड के मुआवजे (प्रतिकर) को लेकर हुई बैठक में प्रभावितों ने भू-स्वामी (कब्जेधारक) को पूरा मुआवजा देने की बात कही। प्रभावितों ने कहा कि पहाड़ों में अधिकतर भूमि की खतौनी (गोलखाते) में कई सहखातेधार भी शामिल होते हैं। एक जगह विशेष पर बने मकान में एक ही खातेधार का कब्जा होता है। ऐसे में मकान टूटने पर मुआवजा सहखातेधारों में बांटना जायज नहीं है।
अपर जिलाधिकारी मोहन सिंह वर्निया ने शुक्रवार को ऑल वेदर रोड से प्रभावित होने वाले काश्तकारों के साथ बैठक की। एडीएम वर्निया ने काश्तकारों को एनएच भूमि अधिग्रहण के नियमों और काश्तकारों को मुआवजा वितरण के नियमों की जानकारी दी। प्रभावित यशवंत सिंह, जाजवर सिंह, भगवती प्रसाद, मोहन प्रसाद, व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष कैलाश खंडूड़ी आदि ने सहखातेदार को नहीं बल्कि प्रभावित कब्जेदार को अधिग्रहण होने वाली भूमि और मकान का मुआवजा देने की मांग की। इस दौरान प्रभावितों ने एडीएम को ज्ञापन भी दिया। बैठक में तहसीलदार विपिन चंद्र पंत सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

