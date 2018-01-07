Download App
पीटीए ने शिक्षकों की तैनाती की मांग उठाई, मुख्यमंत्री को भेजा ज्ञापन

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 10:41 PM IST
गोपेश्वर। शिक्षक-अभिभावक संघ जीआईसी बैरासकुंड ने मुख्यमंत्री से विद्यालय में रिक्त शिक्षकों के पदों पर तैनाती की मांग उठाई है। पीटीए पदाधिकारियों ने जिलाधिकारी के माध्यम से मुुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा। पदाधिकारियों ने शीघ्र मांग पर कार्रवाई न होने पर आंदोलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी है। पीटीए अध्यक्ष जगत सिंह और दिलबर सिंह का कहना है कि वर्ष 1997 में विद्यालय को हाईस्कूल से इंटर स्तर पर उच्चीकृत किया गया, लेकिन अभी तक विद्यालय में गणित विषय के शिक्षक का पद सृजित नहीं किया गया है। विद्यालय में रसायन विज्ञान और राजनीति विज्ञान के प्रवक्ताओं तथा गणित व विज्ञान के सहायक अध्यापकों के पद रिक्त पड़े हुए हैं, जिससे विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत छात्रों का भविष्य अधर में लटक गया है। पीटीए पदाधिकारियों ने शीघ्र शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति न होने पर आंदोलन शुरू करने की चेतावनी दी है। इस दौरान क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य दिलबर सिंह राणा, गंगेश्वरी देवी, महिपाल सिंह, गीता देवी, पुष्पा देवी, गजपाल सिंह और प्रेम लाल आदि मौजूद थे। ब्यूरो
