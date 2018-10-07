शहर चुनें

टीम इंडिया के सबसे सफल गेंदबाज जहीर खान के बर्थ-डे पर लगा बधाइयों का तांता

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 02:03 PM IST
जहीर खान
जहीर खान
ख़बर सुनें
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान रविवार को 40 वर्ष के हो गए हैं। भारत के सबसे सफल गेंदबाजों में से एक जहीर खान को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए ट्विटर पर बधाइयों का तांता लग गया है। हरभजन सिंह, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और आकाश चोपड़ा सहित कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज को ट्विटर पर बर्थ-डे विश दी।
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने जहीर खान के जन्मदिन विशेष के रूप में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शानदार वीडियो को पोस्ट किया है। जहीर ने 15 साल के क्रिकेट करियर में काफी उपलब्धियां हासिल की और वह टीम इंडिया की तेज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण के अगुआ रहे।

बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज ने 2000 में नॉकआउट कप में केन्या के खिलाफ वन-डे डेब्यू किया। उन्होंने 200 मैचों में 282 विकेट चटकाए। जहीर ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ करियर का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करते हुए 42 रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए। 

जहीर ने 2000 में ही अपने करियर का पहला टेस्ट और उनका यह सफर 92 पर जाकर रूका। इतने लंबे सफर में खान ने 311 विकेट लिए। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 87 रन देकर सात विकेट लेना रहा। 

जहीर खान की उपलब्धियां

वन-डे में जहीर खान सर्वाधिक विकेट लेने वाले भारत के चौथे गेंदबाज हैं। उनसे पहले अनिल कुंबले, जवागल श्रीनाथ और अजित अगरकर हैं।

टेस्ट में भी सर्वाधिक विकेट लेने के मामले में जहीर खान चौथे स्थान पर हैं। अनिल कुंबले, कपिल देव और हरभजन सिंह उनसे आगे हैं।

इस प्रकार दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने जहीर खान को जन्मदिन पर दी बधाई:

 

 

 

 

 

 


 


 


 

zaheer khan zaheer khan turns 40 zaheer khan happy birthday team india delhi daredevils जहीर खान टीम इंडिया
