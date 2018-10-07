That moment when @ImZaheer registered his best ODI figures.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2018
Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of #TeamIndia's finest pace bowlers 🎂💐 pic.twitter.com/wubxc1S2d6
Happy Birthday to the man whose deliveries gatecrashed many stumps , have a great life ahead Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer ! pic.twitter.com/4GJUlvDysm— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2018
Wishing a wonderful man , a great match-winner for India and my buddy @ImZaheer a very very happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/VfpiGZywoF— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 7, 2018
Happy Birthday wise young man @ImZaheer . Have a great one Zak ! pic.twitter.com/nxP6cTsr3h— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 7, 2018
🎂 | Wishing India's finest left-arm pacer and the man who redefined swing bowling, a very happy birthday 💥— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 7, 2018
Continue to inspire, @ImZaheer 🙌#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/1aAEj03CTl
Happy birthday Mr khan @ImZaheer what a top man 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/Ea9pRu0nKy— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 7, 2018
Would be in an all time Indian test XI! Happy birthday @ImZaheer https://t.co/VZtXBkdFQE— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 7, 2018
Many many more happy returns of the day @ImZaheer #HappyBirthday #ZaheerKhan #ffff #follo4follo #follobackforfolloback pic.twitter.com/igWtu80jXs— Dumped Guy (@trush25) October 7, 2018
Happy Birthday @ImZaheer, second most successful Indian Fast Bowler.— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 7, 2018
311 Tests Wickets
282 ODI Wickets
17 T20I Wickets
Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2008
World Cup Winner 2011
What are you fav memories from Zaheer Khan's career? pic.twitter.com/ER21Bdo0cl
7 अक्टूबर 2018