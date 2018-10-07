विज्ञापन

That moment when @ImZaheer registered his best ODI figures.



Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to one of #TeamIndia's finest pace bowlers 🎂💐 pic.twitter.com/wubxc1S2d6 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2018

Happy Birthday to the man whose deliveries gatecrashed many stumps , have a great life ahead Gyaan Baba @ImZaheer ! pic.twitter.com/4GJUlvDysm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 7, 2018

Wishing a wonderful man , a great match-winner for India and my buddy @ImZaheer a very very happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/VfpiGZywoF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 7, 2018

Happy Birthday wise young man @ImZaheer . Have a great one Zak ! pic.twitter.com/nxP6cTsr3h — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 7, 2018

🎂 | Wishing India's finest left-arm pacer and the man who redefined swing bowling, a very happy birthday 💥



Continue to inspire, @ImZaheer 🙌#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/1aAEj03CTl — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 7, 2018

Happy birthday Mr khan ⁦@ImZaheer⁩ what a top man 👍👌 pic.twitter.com/Ea9pRu0nKy — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 7, 2018

Would be in an all time Indian test XI! Happy birthday @ImZaheer https://t.co/VZtXBkdFQE — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 7, 2018

Happy Birthday @ImZaheer, second most successful Indian Fast Bowler.



311 Tests Wickets

282 ODI Wickets

17 T20I Wickets



Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2008

World Cup Winner 2011



What are you fav memories from Zaheer Khan's career? pic.twitter.com/ER21Bdo0cl — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) October 7, 2018

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान रविवार को 40 वर्ष के हो गए हैं। भारत के सबसे सफल गेंदबाजों में से एक जहीर खान को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए ट्विटर पर बधाइयों का तांता लग गया है। हरभजन सिंह, वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और आकाश चोपड़ा सहित कई दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज को ट्विटर पर बर्थ-डे विश दी।भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने जहीर खान के जन्मदिन विशेष के रूप में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शानदार वीडियो को पोस्ट किया है। जहीर ने 15 साल के क्रिकेट करियर में काफी उपलब्धियां हासिल की और वह टीम इंडिया की तेज गेंदबाजी आक्रमण के अगुआ रहे।बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज ने 2000 में नॉकआउट कप में केन्या के खिलाफ वन-डे डेब्यू किया। उन्होंने 200 मैचों में 282 विकेट चटकाए। जहीर ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ करियर का सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करते हुए 42 रन देकर पांच विकेट लिए।जहीर ने 2000 में ही अपने करियर का पहला टेस्ट और उनका यह सफर 92 पर जाकर रूका। इतने लंबे सफर में खान ने 311 विकेट लिए। उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 87 रन देकर सात विकेट लेना रहा।