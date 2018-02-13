अपना शहर चुनें

रिटायरमेंट के बाद कमेंटेटर नहीं बनना चाहते युवराज, यह होगी ऑलराउंडर की अगली जॉब

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 09:52 AM IST
Yuvraj Singh reveals his post retirement plans
युवराज सिंह
टीम इंडिया के धांसू ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह की आईपीएल में घर वापसी हो गई है। इस सीजन में वह अपनी पुरानी टीम किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लिए खेलेंगे। 1999-2000 में अपने इंटरनेशनल करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले युवराज अब तक कई कप्तानों के नेतृत्व में खेल चुके हैं। इसी बीच युवराज ने रिटायरमेंट के बाद अपनी नई योजना के बारे में खुलासा किया है।

युवराज का मानना है कि उनके अंदर अभी काफी क्रिकेट बचा है, इसलिए वह लगातार टीम में वापसी करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। लेकिन एक न एक दिन तो उन्हें क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहना ही है। इस बारे में बात करते हुए युवराज ने बताया कि रिटायरमेंट के बाद वह एक कमेंटेटर तो बिल्कुल नहीं बनना चाहते। उनकी योजना है कि वह अपने संगठन 'यूवीकैन' के साथ जुड़कर कैंसर पीड़ितों के लिए कुछ खास कर सकें।
yuvraj singh virat kohli ms dhoni

