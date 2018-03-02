#TeamIndia wishes its fans a very happy and colourful Holi #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/V63ujOlGMV— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2018
Rangon se mat darna, Rang badalne waaon se darna. Don’t be afraid of colours, beware of people changing colours. Wish you a Holi filled with love and harmony #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/jgiJleHrFI— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 2, 2018
Let Holi be a happy occasion for all including our animal friends. #HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/tZUB8ovJiD— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 2, 2018
आपको और आपके परिवार को HOLI कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 💐😊 pic.twitter.com/LSh6hUxYGB— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) March 2, 2018
Happy Holi 😁😁@NHarvir pic.twitter.com/PzCjyOj3nq— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 1, 2018
May your life be as colourful as the colours of Holi. May you reach new heights in life. Wishing you a very happy Holi ! #Holi2018 pic.twitter.com/7SQx2ZExjd— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 2, 2018
Happy holi 😊 pic.twitter.com/8aHEjXUK2W— Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 2, 2018
Colours bring so much joy! May the cheer of colours always remain in your life!— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 2, 2018
Happy Holi!🤗🤗😊😊 pic.twitter.com/6NwKAaUVjo
Looking forward to experiencing Holi in Delhi tomorrow! Wishing everyone a colourful day! 🤗Play safe & leave the dogs out of it. 🐶🐕— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 1, 2018
Happy Holi to you.. may the rainbow 🌈 of colours lighten the life!!— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 2, 2018
Have a colourful Holi my friends !!! May the colours enrich you lives ... Happy Holi !!!!— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 2, 2018
#WWESuperstar @JohnCena wishes the @WWEUniverse in #India a fantastic #Holi!— WWE (@WWEIndia) March 2, 2018
Celebrate the spirit of Holi by sporting an authentic John Cena t-shirt from https://t.co/FoFt6DgqZd pic.twitter.com/dBiE6nMevJ
Happy #Holi from all at #mancity! pic.twitter.com/UY9Np857nJ— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 2, 2018
2 मार्च 2018