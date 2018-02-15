अपना शहर चुनें

VIDEO: अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ी को उकसाते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुए विराट, ताव में आकर बल्लेबाज कर बैठा बड़ी गलती

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 08:28 AM IST
virat kohli sledging on Tabraiz Shamsi in fifth odi at port elizabeth
virat kohli
क्रिकेट के मैदान पर कप्तान विराट कोहली की आक्रमकता किसी से नहीं छुपी है। मैदान पर अक्सर वह खिलाड़ियों पर स्लेजिंग करते नजर आते हैं। कप्तान कोहली की ऐसी ही एक हरकत पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में खेले गए पांचवें वनडे में भी सामने आई, जब उन्होंने क्रीज पर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ी तबरेज शम्सी पर कमेंट कसे।

यह वाकया मेजबान टीम की पारी के 41.1 ओवर का है। उस वक्त गेंदबाजी के छोर पर टीम इंडिया के स्पिग गेंदबाज कुलदीप यादव खड़े थे। द. अफ्रीका 8 विकेट के नुकसान पर 197 रन बना चुका था। तभी स्ट्राइक पर खड़े अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज तबरेज शम्सी को उकसाते हुए विराट ने कमेंट किया। उन्होंने कहा, 'घबराओ मत तुमने चेस्ट पैड पहना है।'
virat kohli tabraiz shamsi team india

