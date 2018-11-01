शहर चुनें

VIDEO: Rahul Dravid becomes fifth Indian cricketer to be inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

VIDEO: राहुल द्रविड़ को बड़ा सम्मान, ICC हॉल ऑफ फेम में शामिल होने वाले पांचवें भारतीय क्रिकेटर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 02:04 PM IST
VIDEO: Rahul Dravid becomes fifth Indian cricketer to be inducted in ICC Hall of Fame
ख़बर सुनें

पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान राहुल द्रविड़ गुरुवार को आईसीसी हॉल ऑफ फेम में शामिल हो गए। क्रिकेट से जुड़ी महान हस्तियों के इस स्पेशल ग्रुप में शामिल होने वाले द्रविड़ पांचवें भारतीय बने

महान क्रिकेटर सुनील गावस्कर ने भारत और वेस्टइंडीज के बीच पांचवां वनडे शुरू होने से पहले ग्रीनफील्ड मैदान पर द्रविड़ को आईसीसी हॉल ऑफ फेम की प्रतिकात्मक कैप प्रदान की। गावस्कर ने द्रविड़ को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने क्रिकेट की बहुत सेवा की है और वे इस ग्रुप में शामिल होने के हकदार हैं।

rahul dravid icc bcci
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc.

