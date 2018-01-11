Happy birthday to the wall #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/s2P8n4ZBLt— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 11, 2018
There might be many strong walls around us but the greatest yet is the one and only, #RahulDravid. Happy birthday, Jammy! My best wishes for the U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/RICNJXzIWM— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2018
Wishing a very happy birthday to the Great Wall of India.. #RahulDravid what a player..a song from Bollywood I wanna dedicate to u is NA KOI HAI NA KOI THA.....CRICKET MAI TUMHARE JAISA.. Class apart👊 outstanding batting skills and slip catcher👏🇮🇳🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/QW2qCfl8hR— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 11, 2018
If humbleness & simplicity were measured in bricks, Rahul Dravid would have made his own 'Great Wall' of China by now. Wishing him a very Happy Birthday and good luck for the #U19CWC 🎂 pic.twitter.com/e7eSp5SiAU— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 11, 2018
Commitment, Consistency, Class. Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to Former #TeamIndia Skipper Rahul Dravid #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/FTgk1SjdT9— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2018
13,288 Test runs— ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2018
10,889 ODI runs
48 international centuries
1 legendary career
Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! pic.twitter.com/R1kdkFQH5w
फाफ डू प्लेसी के नेतृत्व वाली दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने केपटाउन में संपन्न पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया को 72 रन से मात दी।
11 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.