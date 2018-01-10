Download App
11 साल बाद टीम इंडिया करेगी आयरलैंड का दौरा, खेलेगी दो टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 06:13 PM IST
team india to play two T20I series in Ireland before tour of England
टीम इंडिया
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ तीन टेस्ट, छह वन-डे और तीन टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलने के बाद टीम इंडिया इंग्लैंड दौरे पर जाएगी, लेकिन उससे पहले टीम इंडिया जून में आयरलैंड के खिलाफ दो टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलेगी। इस बात की जानकारी बीसीसीआई ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर दी है। 

पढ़ेंः- सेंचुरियन में ताश के पत्तों की तरह फिर बिखर सकती है टीम इंडिया, ये है खास वजह

गौरतलब है कि पहला टी-20 27 जून और दूसरा टी-20 29 जून को खेला जाएगा। दोनों मैच डब्लिन के मैलहाइड में खेले जाएंगे। टीम इंडिया ने आखिरी बार 2007 में आयरलैंड का दौरा किया था, जहां उसने एक वन-डे मैच खेला था। मालूम हो कि यह मैच टीम इंडिया ने 9 विकेट से (डकवर्थ-लुइस नियम) जीता था। 
 

बता दें कि टीम इंडिया और आयरलैंड सिर्फ एक ही टी-20 मैच में अब तक भिड़े हैं। 2009 के आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टी-20 में टीम इंडिया और आयरलैंड के बीच मुकाबला खेला गया था। आयरलैंड के खिलाफ तीनों वन-डे मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया ने जीत दर्ज की थी। वहीं, टीम इंडिया को जून-सितंबर में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीन पांच टेस्ट, पांच वन-डे और तीन टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलना हैं।
