NEWS: #TeamIndia to tour Ireland for T20Is.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 10, 2018
The two T20Is will be held in Dublin on June 27 & June 29, 2018.
More details - https://t.co/a7Cgcmg8Ty pic.twitter.com/6105tP85jl
समित की शानदार शतकीय पारी की बदौलत उनकी टीम ने 50 ओवर में 500 रनों का विशाल स्कोर खड़ा किया।
10 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.