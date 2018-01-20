लगातार दूसरी बार टीम इंडिया बनी ब्लांइड क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन, फाइनल में पाक को रौंदा

There were recipients of the Individual awards too.#BlindCricketWorldCup #WorldChampions #TheOtherMenInBlue #INDIA🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5rYXrxxffG— Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) (@blind_cricket) January 20, 2018
Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2018
शिखर धवन बेशक दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में अपने बल्ले से कोई कमाल न कर पाएं हो, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी जमकर तारीफ हो रही है।
20 जनवरी 2018
