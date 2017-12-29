Only hard work can lead you to your dreams.#Shoaibakhtar #quoteoftheday #hardwork #dreams #nevergiveup #Rawalpindiexpress pic.twitter.com/bmtiom3WCY— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 27, 2017
Oh ta theek hai payan tusi welding karan kithe chale ho 😜— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 27, 2017
Mainu lagya X-ray karn chalya 😜 chasme te gloves 🧤 wali ok report.. haye mera dangra da doctor veera😘❤️ shugal mela Shoaib bro🙏 https://t.co/oqAls7WFKt— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 28, 2017
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.