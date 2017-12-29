Download App
आपका शहर Close

युवराज और हरभजन सिंह ने मिलकर उड़ाया पाकिस्तान के इस तेज गेंदबाज का मजाक

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम, अमर उजाला

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 02:07 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
shoaib akhtar trolled by yuvraj and harbhajan singh on twitter

yuvraj and harbhajan singhPC: File

कभी अपने आग उगलती गेंदों से बैट्समैन को खौफ में रखने वाले पाकिस्तान के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज शोएब अख्तर से अब मैदान के बाहर टीम इंडिया के स्टार ऑलराउंडर युवराज सिंह और दिग्गज स्पिनर हरभजन सिंह पंगा लेते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। 
भले ही खराब फिटनेस की वजह से युवी टीम से बाहर चल रहे हैं, लेकिन अब भी वो सोशल मीडिया पर शोएब की लाइन लेंथ बिगाड़ने में लगे हुए हैं। दरअसल, शोएब अख्तर ने ट्वीटर पर एक मोटिवेशनल ट्वीट किया, जिसे युवी और भज्जी ने मिलकर ट्रोल कर दिया है।  

शोएब ने अपना एक पोस्टर ट्वीट किया, इस पोस्टर में वो लाल रंग का ग्लव्स पहने हुए हैं और दूसरे हाथ में वेल्डिंग करने वाला हेलमेट है। साथ ही इस पोस्टर पर लिखा है, 'कड़ी मेहनत से ही आप अपने सपने को पूरा कर सकते हैं' #Shoaibakhtar #quoteoftheday #hardwork #dreams #nevergiveup #Rawalpindiexpress इसके अलावा फोटो पर लिखा है, ड्वेन 'द रॉक' जॉनसन।
 

 
आगे पढ़ें

युवी और भज्जी ने उड़ा अख्तर का मजाक
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

shoaib akhtar yuvraj singh harbhajan singh

स्पॉटलाइट

कश्मीर से लेकर बिग बॉस तक, बहुत कुछ बताती है हिना खान की लव लाइफ

  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
From Neeraj Baliyan To Rocky Jaiswal Here Is Everything You Want To Know About Actress Hina Khan

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

तीन तलाक पर मोदी सरकार की ऐतिहासिक फतह, लोकसभा में बिल पास

triple talaq bill tabled in loksabha and owaisi protest against it

Most Read

VIDEO: प्रज्ञान ओझा ने मैदान में किया कुछ ऐसा, जिससे शर्मसार हो गया ये जेंटलमैन गेम

pragyan ojha kicked stump video goes viral
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बांग्लादेश के इस ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाज ने फैंस को मैदान के बाहर जा कर जमकर पीटा

Sabbir Rahman alleged to assault fan
  • 29 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'विरुष्का' के रिसेप्शन में सितारों का जमघट, मौजूद रहीं बॉलीवुड और खेल जगत की हस्तियां

ms dhoni, rohit sharma to attend virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding reception in mumbai
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे पर वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया का ऐलान, स्टार खिलाड़ी हुआ बाहर

bcci announce team india 17 member squad for 6 ODIs in South Africa 
  • 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

जब युवराज सिंह ने रोहित शर्मा को दी थी अपनी बहन से दूर रहने की धमकी

Yuvraj told to Rohit stay away from my sister ritika sajdeh
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

INDvSL: इंदौर में 'हिटमैन' के बाद आई यादव-चहल की आंधी, भारत ने T20 सीरीज जीती

india vs sri lanka second t20 at indore live scorecard
  • 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!