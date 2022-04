RR vs RCB: बैंगलोर ने लगातार दूसरा मैच जीता, राजस्थान को चार विकेट से हराया, कार्तिक-शाहबाज की तूफानी पारी ने मैच पलटा

What a sensational win! 👌 👌



Second victory on the bounce & 2⃣ more points in the bag for @RCBTweets as they beat #RR by 4⃣ wickets. 👏 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/mANeRaZc3i #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/VJMRJ1fhtP