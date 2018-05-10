शहर चुनें

rishabh pant hits a fantastic century against srh twitter users salutes

ऋषभ पंत बन गए भारत के पहले मिस्टर 360 डिग्री, तूफानी शतक को ऐसे किया सलाम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 11:33 PM IST
ऋषभ पंत
ऋषभ पंत - फोटो : ipl
भारत को अपने भविष्य का सुपरस्टार मिल गया है। ऋषभ पंत को भारत का मिस्टर 360 डिग्री बना दिया गया है। दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स के युवा बल्लेबाज ने गुरुवार को आईपीएल इतिहास का सबसे मनोरंजक शतक जड़ा। यह सब हम नहीं, बल्कि क्रिकेट फैंस बोल रहे हैं। 
जी हां, सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ गुरुवार को आईपीएल 2018 के 42वें मैच में ऋषभ पंत ने शतक जमाकर फैंस को अपना मुरीद बना दिया है। उन्होंने केवल 63 गेंदों में 7 छक्कों और 15 चौकों की मदद से नाबाद 128 रन बनाए। 

पंत ने न सिर्फ शतक जमाया बल्कि रिकॉर्ड्स बुक को हिलाकर भी रख दिया। उनका शतक आईपीएल इतिहास का 50वां शतक रहा। वह आईपीएल इतिहास में 1000 रन बनाने वाले सबसे युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाज बने। एक ही मैच में कई उपलब्धियां हासिल करने और कई अद्भुत शॉट्स खेलने के कारण फैंस ने ऋषभ पंत की तारीफों से ट्विटर को सराबोर कर दिया है।
देखिए पंत की तारीफ में फैंस ने कैसे कसीदे पढ़े:

