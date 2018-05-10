India's Mr. 360 Rishabh Pant manoeuvred, bashed & banged the best bowlers of #IPL11 like hell against best team #SRH . 128 n.o in 63 balls😍. Probably his anger burst of not being selected by @BCCI 4 #TeamIndia despite being highest scorer this #IPL18. #RishabhPant #Pant #DDvSRH pic.twitter.com/r8q0bIbIuI — Sunil Sanjan (@sunilsanjan) May 10, 2018

So called best bowling lineup smashed by 20 year old youngster WoW 👏👏#RishabhPant — Prasun (@PrasunK5) May 10, 2018

Loved the attitude of Pant. Almost thought he might want to tread cautiously against Bhuvi in the 18th - but then he never cared about it! He went for it. WOW. What an innings. #RishabhPant #DD #IPL2018 — RK (@RK_sports) May 10, 2018

Take a bow, #rishabhPant . What an innings! It's an absolute pleasure to see someone hit it so cleanly, this is not a fluke but sheer talent, deserves a place in national team.#IPL2018 — ⭐⭐⭐Capt Sagar 🐯 (@Captainsagar) May 10, 2018

Wicket Keepers of Indian team are playing like never before

👉MS DhOni

👉Rishav Pant

👉Ishaan Kisan

👉KL Rahul

👉Dinesh Kartik

RT if u agree!!😂😂#RishabhPant#DDvSRH#SRHvsDD #Race3Trailer — Kesari Rishi #MI (@rdnarnauliya) May 10, 2018

(भारत के मिस्टर 360 डिग्री ऋषभ पंत ने आईपीएल 11 के सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजों की खूब कुटाई की, 63 गेंदों में नाबाद 128 रन! टीम इंडिया में नहीं सिलेक्ट करने का गुस्सा शायद यही निकाला! आईपीएल 2018 में सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोरर होने के बावजूद टीम इंडिया में जगह नहीं मिली)(कथित सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी आक्रमण की धज्जियां 20 वर्षीय बल्लेबाज ने उड़ाई, वाह)(पंत के बर्ताव का कायल हो गया, ऐसा लगा कि भुवी पर 18वें ओवर में पूरी तरह आगाह थे, लेकिन उन्होंने किसी चीज की चिंता नहीं की और शानदार पारी खेली)(भारत के 360 डिग्री ऋषभ पंत की शानदार पारी, शुभकामनाएं, सचिन तेंदुलकर कृपया राष्ट्रीय टीम में शामिल करने की सिफारिश बीसीसीआई से करें)(ऋषभ पंत को शुभकामनाएं, क्या पारी रही! इतनी शानदार शॉट जमाने वाले की पारी देखकर बहुत मजा आया, यह तुक्का नहीं बल्कि प्रतिभा है, राष्ट्रीय टीम में जगह मिलना चाहिए)