India's Mr. 360 Rishabh Pant manoeuvred, bashed & banged the best bowlers of #IPL11 like hell against best team #SRH . 128 n.o in 63 balls😍. Probably his anger burst of not being selected by @BCCI 4 #TeamIndia despite being highest scorer this #IPL18. #RishabhPant #Pant #DDvSRH pic.twitter.com/r8q0bIbIuI— Sunil Sanjan (@sunilsanjan) May 10, 2018
So called best bowling lineup smashed by 20 year old youngster WoW 👏👏#RishabhPant— Prasun (@PrasunK5) May 10, 2018
#RishabhPant #DDvSRH— Pavithran (@Pavithran0403) May 10, 2018
Sensational Innings!
Future Wicket Keeper! pic.twitter.com/jZ8aj07Izq
Loved the attitude of Pant. Almost thought he might want to tread cautiously against Bhuvi in the 18th - but then he never cared about it! He went for it. WOW. What an innings. #RishabhPant #DD #IPL2018— RK (@RK_sports) May 10, 2018
Outstanding inning from India's 360° #RishabhPant. Take a Bow @RishabPant777 🙏🙏— Sachin Tendulkar FC (@TendulkarGang) May 10, 2018
Dear @sachin_rt Plz recommend Pant for National Team. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/GE3NuSSd4F
Take a bow, #rishabhPant . What an innings! It's an absolute pleasure to see someone hit it so cleanly, this is not a fluke but sheer talent, deserves a place in national team.#IPL2018— ⭐⭐⭐Capt Sagar 🐯 (@Captainsagar) May 10, 2018
What an innings Rishabh Pant 👏👏— Sir Hardik Pandya (@iHardikPandya7) May 10, 2018
First Indian to Score century in #IPL2018 😊
Well done #RishabhPant 👍
Keep going, keep growing....🤗#DDvSRH #SRHvDD #Pant #Rishabh pic.twitter.com/mNi4BMWmo6
128* off 63 balls.— भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfIndian_) May 10, 2018
Waah Pant 🔥
Congratulations for becoming the youngest player who completed 1000 runs in VIVO @IPL. 🇮🇳#DDvSRH #SRHvDD #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Ih52KtxkU0
Wicket Keepers of Indian team are playing like never before— Kesari Rishi #MI (@rdnarnauliya) May 10, 2018
👉MS DhOni
👉Rishav Pant
👉Ishaan Kisan
👉KL Rahul
👉Dinesh Kartik
RT if u agree!!😂😂#RishabhPant#DDvSRH#SRHvsDD #Race3Trailer
"पूत के पाँव पालने में दिख गए" #RishabhPant @cricketaakash sahi kha boss 👌👍👍.#AakashVani #VIVOIPL2018— Tanishq Jain (@jaintanishq424) May 10, 2018
PHANTASTIC PANT😍🔥#DDvSRH #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/jTZwDFdJbm— ᴛʀᴇɴᴅs ᴛᴀᴍɪᴢʜᴀɴ (@TrendsTamizhan) May 10, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
टीम इंडिया को इंग्लैंड दौरे पर मेजबान टीम के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज खेलना है।
8 मई 2018