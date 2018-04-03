शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   pakistani cricketer shahid afridi says against india, gautam gambhir gave serious response

शहिद अफरीदी ने भारत के खिलाफ उगली आग, गंभीर से मिला मुंहतोड़ जवाब 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 08:21 PM IST
शाहिद अफरीदी
शाहिद अफरीदी
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी ने पाकिस्तान का पक्ष लेते हुए भारत के खिलाफ एक अपत्तिजनक ट्वीट किया है। अफरीदी ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'भारत के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर की स्थिति बेहद दुखद और चिंताजनक हैं। वहां आत्म निर्णय और आजादी की आवाज को दबाने के लिए दमनकारी सत्ता द्वारा बेगुनाहों को मार दिया जाता है। आश्चर्य होता है कि UN और दूसरी अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाएं कहां हैं और ये संस्थाएं खूनखराबा रोकने के लिए कोई कदम क्यों नहीं उठा कर रही है।'
 
गौरतलब है कि गत रविवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में सेना और जम्मू कश्मीर के संयुक्त ऑपरेशन में 11 आतंकी मारे गए थे। इस दौरान सेना के तीन जवान सहित 5 अन्य नागरिकों की भी मौत हुई थी, जबकि 50 से अधिक घायल हुए थे।

अफरीदी के इस ट्वीट के बाद गौतम गंभीर ने भी ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'मीडिया मुझसे शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट पर प्रतिक्रिया देने के लिए कह रही है। क्या कहूं। अफरीदी केवल यूएन की तरफ देख रहे हैं। उनके शब्दों में यूएन का मतलब उनके पुराने शब्दकोश में 'अंडर नाइनटीन' है, जो उनकी एज ब्रैकेट है। मीडिया रिलेक्स रहे। वह डिसमिसल पर नो बॉल का जश्न मना रहे हैं।' 
 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

shahid afridi gautam gambhir jammu kashmir india pakistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Sunil Grover new comedy show first look out, Shilpa Shinde shares on Instagram
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा से अलग होने के बाद सुनील ग्रोवर के शो का फर्स्ट लुक आउट, शिल्पा शिंदे ने किया शेयर

3 अप्रैल 2018

Harshwardhan Kapoor spotted with Pooja Bedi daughter Alia outside restaurant
Bollywood

इस बिंदास एक्ट्रेस की बेटी संग स्पॉट हुए अनिल कपूर के बेटे, सैफ की बेटी संग भी जुड़ा था नाम

3 अप्रैल 2018

kumar mangalam birla, shweta nanda, naveen jindal
Weird Stories

ये हैं देश के अरबपतियों की 5 बेटियां, जानें किस घराने से रखती हैं ताल्लुक, कितनी हो चुकी इनकी उम्र

3 अप्रैल 2018

Dog bites actress Prachi Tehlan on the sets of Ikyawaan
Television

'दिया और बाती' एक्ट्रेस को शूटिंग के दौरान कुत्ते ने काटा, आनन-फानन में लगे इतने इंजेक्शन

3 अप्रैल 2018

here is truth about sanjay leela bhansali and janhvi kapoor meeting
Bollywood

जाह्नवी कपूर और संजय लीला भंसाली की मुलाकात का असली सच आया सामने, जानना चाहेंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद आधी रात तक बिग बी को करना पड़ रहा है काम,बोल पड़े, 'और कितना काम करवाओगे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Hichki
Bollywood

टाइगर भी नहीं रोक पाए 'हिचकी' की रफ्तार, 11 दिन बाद भी फिल्म की कमाई जारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

ALIA BHATT
Bollywood

आलिया भट्ट ने लड़की और लड़कों पर दे डाला एेसा बयान, फंस सकती हैं नए विवादों में

3 अप्रैल 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

'रेड' मारकर हिट हुए अजय देवगन परिवार समेत पहुंचे पेरिस, बेटे-बहू संग मनाया बर्थ डे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Sapna Chaudhary
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के ढाई महीने बाद सपना चौधरी को आई हिना की याद, ऐसे हुआ मिलन

3 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

SAvAUS: दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 48 साल बाद रचा इतिहास, कंगारुओं से छीनी सीरीज

दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जोहानसबर्ग में खेले गए सीरीज के चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच के पांचवें दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 492 रनों से हराकर चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज 3-1 से अपने नाम कर ली है।

3 अप्रैल 2018

बबलू यादव
Cricket News

इस युवा बल्लेबाज ने इतनी कम गेंदों पर जमाया दोहरा शतक, जड़े 15 लंबे-लंबे छक्के

3 अप्रैल 2018

इश सोढ़ी
Cricket News

19 साल के बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने किया कमाल, इंग्लैंड को टेस्ट सीरीज में किया चित

3 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

PAKvWI: विंडीज की एक और शर्मनाक हार, पाक ने शाही अंदाज में किया सीरीज पर कब्जा

3 अप्रैल 2018

virendra sehwag
Cricket News

सहवाग ने IPL में ओपनिंग करने को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, फैंस को लगेगा झटका

2 अप्रैल 2018

हेनरिच क्लासेन
Cricket News

IPL 2018: राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने स्टीव स्मिथ की जगह इस धाकड़ बल्लेबाज को किया शामिल

2 अप्रैल 2018

एमएस धोनी
Cricket News

इस बार भी धोनी के लिए यादगार रहा 2 अप्रैल, पहले वर्ल्ड कप अब पद्मभूषण

2 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच में ही राष्ट्रगान रुकने से पाकिस्तानियों की हुई किरकिरी, देखिए फिर क्या हुआ

2 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

PAKvWI: पाक ने बनाया क्रिकेट की वापसी का जश्न, विंडीज की शर्मनाक हार

2 अप्रैल 2018

इरफान पठान
Cricket News

इरफान पठान को मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, बनाया गया इस टीम का कोच

31 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

VIDEO: अफरीदी ने इस दिग्गज को आउट करके बनाया रिकॉर्ड, जश्न न बनाकर जीत लिया दिल

18 मार्च 2018

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का कमाल अब भी जारी, बने ऐसा करने वाले दुनिया के दूसरे खिलाड़ी

27 फरवरी 2018

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

VIDEO: शाहिद अफरीदी का यह कैच देखकर आप भी कह उठेंगे 'ऑह माई गॉड'

24 फरवरी 2018

शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

अफरीदी का खुलासा, बताया- क्यों करवाया था फोटो खिंचवाते हुए तिरंगा सीधा

13 फरवरी 2018

वेदा कृष्णमूर्ति
Cricket News

इस भारतीय महिला खिलाड़ी ने मैदान पर मारा शाहिद अफरीदी का पोज, पाक से मिला ये जवाब

10 जनवरी 2018

आइस क्रिकेट
Cricket News

बर्फ पर स्टार क्रिकेटरों के साथ खेलते हुए नजर आएंगे बूम-बूम अफरीदी और स्मिथ

26 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.