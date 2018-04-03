शहिद अफरीदी ने भारत के खिलाफ उगली आग, गंभीर से मिला मुंहतोड़ जवाब 

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018
Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 3, 2018
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने जोहानसबर्ग में खेले गए सीरीज के चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट मैच के पांचवें दिन ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 492 रनों से हराकर चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज 3-1 से अपने नाम कर ली है।
3 अप्रैल 2018