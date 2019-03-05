शहर चुनें

Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद आमिर की मां का निधन, लंबे वक्त से थीं बीमार

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 10:23 AM IST
Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir mother passes away
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम के तूफानी गेंदबाज मोहम्मद आमिर को मातृ शोक हुआ है। लंबी बीमारी के बाद नसीम अख्तर का सोमवार रात कराची के एक अस्पताल में निधन हुआ। यह बुरी खबर खुद आमिर ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से लोगों तक पहुंचाई। 
आमिर ने सोमवार देर रात 1 बजे ट्वीट किया कि, 'मेरी अम्मी नहीं रहीं'।




इसके ठीक एक दिन पहले पाकिस्तानी गेंदबाज ने लोगों से अपनी मां की सेहत के लिए दुआएं मांगी थी। पीएसएल में कराची किंग्स की ओर से खेलने वाले आमिर को जैसे ही मां की सेहत और खराब होने की जानकारी मिली, वे यूएई से वतन लौट आए।





नसीम अख्तर के निधन पर कई क्रिकेटर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर शोक व्यक्त किया है।
















mohammad amir
