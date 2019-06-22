शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Pakistan PM assistant gets trolled for putting Sachin Tendulkar pic in name of Imran Khan

इमरान खान के करीबी ने पोस्ट की सचिन फोटो, पाकिस्तान में मचा बवाल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 06:17 PM IST
सचिन तेदुलकर और इमरान खान
सचिन तेदुलकर और इमरान खान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी सचिन तेंदुलकर की फोटो को लेकर अब पाकिस्तान में बवाल मचा हुआ है। इस बवाल के पीछे कोई और नहीं बल्कि पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के बेहद ही खास व्यक्ति जिम्मेदार हैं। सचिन के बचपन की फोटो नईम उल हक नाम के ट्विटर हैंडल से शेयर की गई है और दावा किया है कि यह फोटो 1969 के समय के इमरान खान के बचपन की है।
pakistan pakistan prime minister imran khan sachin tendulkar
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
