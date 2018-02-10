अपना शहर चुनें

विजय की बजी 'मुरली', गलती की इतनी बड़ी कि हो गए टीम से बाहर

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:57 PM IST
murali vijay ousted from tamil nadu team for disciplinary irregularities
मुरली विजय
भारतीय टेस्ट टीम के ओपनर मुरली विजय को तमिलनाडु ने विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी के शेष मैचों के लिए टीम से बाहर कर दिया है। विजय पर अनुशासन का पालन नहीं करने का आरोप है, जिसकी वजह से यह फैसला लिया गया है। दरअसल, विजय ने कंधे में चोट की वजह से मुंबई के खिलाफ मैच में हिस्सा नहीं लिया और वह किसी को इसकी रिपोर्ट भी नहीं दे सके।

तमिलनाडु क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन (टीएनसीए) ने बताया कि राज्य इकाई, चयन समिति और टीम फिजियो को विजय की चोट का कोई अंदाजा नहीं था और खिलाड़ी ने अंतिम पल में उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी।

इस खबर की पुष्टि करते हुए टीएनसीए के शीर्ष अधिकार ने जानकारी दी कि विजय एसएसएन कॉलेज ग्राउंड पर हुए मैच में रिपोर्ट करने में विफल रहे। गुरुवार को उन्होंने मैच शुरू होने के करीब एक या आधे घंटे पहले कोच ऋषिकेश कानिटकर को कंधे में दर्द के बारे में बताया।
स्टार खिलाड़ियों की चोट से परेशान है तमिलनाडु
murali vijay team india vijay hazare trophy 2018 tamil nadu

