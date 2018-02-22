Doesn't matter if you are highest scorer of the innings, the moment you don't trust Dhoni's call for a couple. You deserve this. #DilSeCaptain pic.twitter.com/MueXxa68s7— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 21, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
एक समय में टीम इंडिया के उभरते हुए खिलाड़ियों में शामिल करूण नायर ने मीडिया से बातचीत में भावुक होकर बहुत ही बड़ा बयान दिया है।
21 फरवरी 2018