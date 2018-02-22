शहर चुनें

Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   MS Dhoni gets angry on manish pandey while batting against south africa

VIDEO: पहली बार धोनी में नजर आए विराट कोहली, बोले- 'ओए***इधर देख'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 10:40 AM IST
MS Dhoni gets angry on manish pandey while batting against south africa
MS Dhoni
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने सेंचुरियन में खेले गए दूसरे टी-20 मैच में टीम इंडिया को 6 विकेट से हराकर सीरीज में 1-1 से बराबरी कर ली है। अब दोनों टीमों के बीच अंतिम और फाइनल मैच में शानदार घमासान देखने को मिलेगा। वहीं दूसरे टी-20 मैच में दर्शकों ने मैदान पर पहली बार पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को भड़कते देखा।
दूसरे टी-20 मैच में धोनी ने 28 गेंदों पर 4 चौकों और 3 छक्कों की मदद से 52 रन बनाए। धोनी ने मनीष पांडे के साथ मिलकर चौथे विकेट के लिए 98 रनों की साझेदारी भी की। इस मैच में 69 रन बनाने वाले पांडे सबसे ज्यादा स्कोर करने वाले खिलाड़ी भी बने। दोनों के बीच साझेदारी के दौरान एक मौका ऐसा भी आया जब धोनी ने पांडे पर अपना आपा खो दिया। धोनी के इस रवैये से फैंस काफी हैरान हैं।

ms dhon manish pandey

Related Videos

खुल गए IPL 2018 के कार्यक्रम से जुड़े सारे राज, देखें वीडियो

6 अप्रैल 2018 से आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन का आगाज होगा। सीजन का फाइनल भी मुंबई में ही खेला जाएगा।

23 जनवरी 2018

ms dhoni reveals why he does not practice wicket keeping during ipl special story 1:47

एमएस धोनी ने खुद खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं करते विकेटकीपिंग की प्रैक्टिस

22 जनवरी 2018

IPL 2018: Caped players reveal base price including Yuvraj, Gambhir special story 1:28

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

