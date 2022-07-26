Kargil Vijay Diwas: युवराज सिंह से लेकर पीटी उषा तक, खेल जगत ने कारगिल युद्ध के नायकों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

अदम्य साहस व वीरता से शत्रु को पराजित करने वाले वीर सैनिकों को स्मरण करते हुए कारगिल विजय दिवस पर उन्हें पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।— RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) July 26, 2022
मातृभूमि की रक्षा एवं देश की अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के लिए आपके समर्पण के लिए कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र आपको नमन करता है।
भारत माता की जय#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/x7B6tM55q9
An unforgettable day in the history of our country that is very close to home! Bowing my head in reverence to all our soldiers for their unconditional sacrifices to protect the sovereignty of our nation on #Kargil Vijay Diwas today. pic.twitter.com/iyEWQFi10t— Deepa Malik PLY (@DeepaAthlete) July 26, 2022
On this day of Martyrdom, let us reflect on our National Heroes and promise to carry their thoughts with us!🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/dgIm90urNE— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 26, 2022
Our sincere gratitude and respects to the valiant heroes who fought for our country in the line of duty during the Kargil War. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳🙌🏻#PlayBold #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/9qaA3BBKd2— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 26, 2022
Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/rPAgCi9D8K— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 26, 2022
My tributes to all the incredible bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our land. We are forever grateful to each and every one in our defence forces for their service to our Nation.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 26, 2022
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/7pn0gSrK0W