Hindi News ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   IPL 2023: Robin Uthappa and his son reaction on CSK victory, Ravi Shastri reaction, Deepak Chahar Dance, video

IPL 2023: CSK की जीत पर बेटे को गोदी से उतार उछल पड़े उथप्पा, शास्त्री ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट, यहां देखें वीडियो

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 30 May 2023 12:29 PM IST
सार

दीपक चाहर का भी एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह होटल बालकनी में फैंस के सामने डांस करते दिख रहे हैं। दीपक इस दौरान खूब डांस करते हैं। उन्होंने मैच के बाद इस जीत को अंबाती रायुडू को डेडिकेट किया था।

IPL 2023: Robin Uthappa and his son reaction on CSK victory, Ravi Shastri reaction, Deepak Chahar Dance, video
रॉबिन उथप्पा और दीपक चाहर का रिएक्शन - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स आईपीएल की नई चैंपियन बन गई है। आईपीएल 2023 के फाइनल में उसने गुजरात टाइटंस को डकवर्थ लुईस नियम से पांच विकेट से हरा दिया। इस मैच को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर कई रिएक्शंस सामने आ रहे हैं। सीएसके के पूर्व खिलाड़ी रॉबिन उथप्पा से लेकर रवि शास्त्री तक कमेंट्री कर रहे पूर्व दिग्गज चेन्नई की जीत पर अपनी सीट से उठ खड़े हुए। इतना ही नहीं दीपक चाहर ने अपने होटल में जमकर डांस किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ पत्नी जया भारद्वाज भी मौजूद रहीं।

दरअसल, उथप्पा मैच में हिंदी कमेंट्री पैनल का हिस्सा थे। कमेंट्री के दौरान उन्होंने गोद में बेटे को बैठा रखा था। जैसे ही जडेजा ने विनिंग चौका लगाया, उथप्पा ने बेटे को गोद से उतार दिया और एक्साइटमेंट में जश्न मनाने लगे और बेटे को भूल गए। हालांकि, बाद में उन्हें याद आया और फिर बेटे के सामने डांस करने लगे। फिर उन्होंने बेटे को गोद में उठाया और कमेंट्री जारी रखा। उथप्पा आईपीएल 2021 में ट्रॉफी जीतने वाली चेन्नई की टीम का हिस्सा रहे थे।

वहीं, इंग्लिश कमेंट्री पैनल का हिस्सा रहे शास्त्री भी सीएसके की जीत पर अपनी चेयर से उठ गए। इसका वीडियो केविन पीटरसन ने शेयर किया है। उन्होंने लिखा- रवि शास्त्री और इयान बिशप के साथ मैच के अंत में होना एक प्रिविलेज है। ये दोनों खेल के दो महान कॉलर्स हैं! सीएसके को बधाई और हर एक व्यक्ति को धन्यवाद जो इस सीजन आईपीएल का हिस्सा थे!

वहीं, दीपक चाहर का भी एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें वह होटल बालकनी में फैंस के सामने डांस करते दिख रहे हैं। दीपक इस दौरान खूब डांस करते हैं। उन्होंने मैच के बाद इस जीत को अंबाती रायुडू को डेडिकेट किया था। वहीं, अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम के बाहर का भी एक वीडियो सामने आया है। यह वीडियो तब का है जब जडेजा ने विनिंग चौका लगाया था। इस वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा गया- सीएसके की जीत के बाद स्टेडियम के बाहर भी फैंस के शोर सुनाई दिए।







मैच की बात करें तो अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल में गुजरात ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 20 ओवर में चार विकेट पर 214 रन बनाए। इसके बाद बारिश ने खलल डाला और ढाई घंटे का खेल खराब किया। 12.10 पर मैच दोबारा शुरू हुआ। डकवर्थ लुईस नियम के तहत चेन्नई को 15 ओवर में 171 रन का लक्ष्य मिला। इसे चेन्नई ने आखिरी गेंद पर पांच विकेट गंवाकर हासिल कर लिया। इस जीत के साथ चेन्नई के मुंबई के सबसे ज्यादा पांच बार खिताब जीतने के रिकॉर्ड की बराबरी कर ली है। गुजरात की ओर से साई सुदर्शन ने शानदार पारी खेली। वह शतक से चूक गए और 47 गेंदों में आठ चौके और छह छक्के की मदद से 96 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। इसके बाद चेन्नई के लिए डेवोन कॉनवे ने 25 गेंदों में सबसे ज्यादा 47 रन बनाए। 
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Followed