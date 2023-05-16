Notifications

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra did not celebrate Shubman Gill century, feud with captain Hardik Pandya; Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: शुभमन के शतक पर कोच आशीष नेहरा ने नहीं मनाया जश्न, कप्तान हार्दिक से भी इस बात को लेकर भिड़े, जानें

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Tue, 16 May 2023 09:55 AM IST
सार

यह घटना गुजरात की पारी के दौरान की है। गुजरात ने 41 रन बनाने में आठ विकेट गंवा दिए। इसी से कोच नेहरा नाखुश दिखे थे और पारी की समाप्ती के बाद कप्तान हार्दिक से भिड़ गए थे।

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra did not celebrate Shubman Gill century, feud with captain Hardik Pandya; Gujarat Titans
शुभमन गिल के शतक पर जश्न नहीं मनाते नेहरा; हार्दिक और नेहरा में बहस - फोटो : IPL/BCCI
विस्तार

आईपीएल 2023 के 62वें मैच में सोमवार को डिफेंडिंग चैंपियंस गुजरात टाइटंस ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 34 रन से हरा दिया। इस जीत के साथ गुजरात की टीम प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालिफाई करने वाली पहली टीम भी बन गई। हालांकि, मैच के दौरान गुजरात की टीम में ही विवाद देखने को मिला, जब कोच आशीष नेहरा और कप्तान हार्दिक पांड्या आपस में भिड़ गए। इसको लेकर कई तस्वीरें भी सामने आई हैं। नेहरा को बतौड़ खिलाड़ी कई बार गुस्सा होते हुए देखा गया है, लेकिन 2022 में जब से उन्होंने आईपीएल में कोचिंग का पद संभाला, तब से लेकर अब तक वह पहली बार गुस्से में नजर आए। 

दरअसल, यह घटना गुजरात की पारी के दौरान की है। टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी गुजरात की टीम को पहले ही ओवर में झटका लगा था जब ऋद्धिमान साहा खाता खोले बिना पवेलियन लौट गए थे। इसके बाद शुभमन गिल और साई सुदर्शन ने दूसरे विकेट के लिए 147 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। इसके बाद दूसरे विकेट के रूप में साई सुदर्शन अपना विकेट खो बैठे। वह 36 गेंदों में छह चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 47 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

सुदर्शन के आउट होते ही विकेट की झड़ी लग गई। फिर हार्दिक पांड्या (8), डेविड मिलर (7), राहुल तेवतिया (3) भी सस्ते में निपट गए। 147 पर एक विकेट से स्कोर 175 पर पांच हो गया। इसके बाद शुभमन ने बेहतरीन शतक लगाया। यह उनके आईपीएल करियर का पहला शतक रहा। इसकी सराहना करते हुए गुजरात के बाकी खिलाड़ियों ने खड़े होकर उनके लिए तालियां बजाईं, लेकिन आशीष नेहरा वहीं बैठे रहे और किसी तरह की खुशी जाहिर नहीं की।

यहां तक कि उनके रिएक्शन ने कमेंटेटर आकाश चोपड़ा और सबा करीम को नाराज कर दिया। इस दौरान कमेंटेटर यह कहते हुए सुनाई दिए कि लगता है नेहरा अपनी टीम से ज्यादा चाहते हैं और इसलिए शतक पर जश्न नहीं मना रहे। शतक लगाने के बाद शुभमन ने भी अपना विकेट गंवा दिया। वह 58 गेंदों में 13 चौके और एक छक्के की मदद से 101 रन बनाकर आउट हुए। गुजरात ने 41 रन बनाने में आठ विकेट गंवा दिए। इनमें आखिरी ओवर (20वें) में भुवनेश्वर ने चार विकेट झटके थे।

नेहरा और हार्दिक में विवाद की घटना उसी दौरान की है जब गुजरात के बल्लेबाज खराब शॉट खेलकर अपना विकेट गंवा बैठे थे। तब नेहरा को डग आउट में नाराज और गुस्से में देखा गया। पारी की समाप्ति के बाद तो नेहरा कप्तान हार्दिक से भिड़ गए और बाउंड्री लाइन पर दोनों के बीच तीखी बातचीत भी हुई। इस इंटेंस चैट के दौरान हार्दिक और नेहरा दोनों ही काफी तेवर में दिखे। नेहरा के जाने के बाद गुजरात टाइटंस के डायरेक्टर विक्रम सोलंकी को हार्दिक को शांत करने की कोशिश करते देखा गया।

हालांकि, तमाम विवादों के बावजूद गुजरात के गेंदबाजों ने अच्छी गेंदबाजी की और हैदराबाद को 20 ओवर में नौ विकेट पर 154 के स्कोर पर रोक दिया। मोहित शर्मा और मोहम्मद शमी दोनों ने चार-चार विकेट लिए। वहीं, यश दयाल को एक विकेट मिला। इस जीत के साथ गुजरात के 13 मैचों में नौ जीत और चार हार के साथ 18 अंक हो गए हैं। टीम अब भी शीर्ष स्थान पर काबिज है। उसका अगला मैच रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ है। गुजरात का पहले या दूसरे स्थान पर रहना तय माना जा रहा है।
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
