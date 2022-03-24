IPL 2022: धोनी के चेन्नई की कप्तानी छोड़ने पर भावुक हुए फैंस, कहा- ऊंचाइयों पर शुरू, बुलंदियों पर खत्म

It's been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C). 💛💗 pic.twitter.com/lNP2eMHdqf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 24, 2022

From 7️⃣ to 8️⃣ and from 🧊 to 🔥



Congratulations on a stellar captaincy stint to MS Dhoni and all the best to Jadeja 🤺#IPL2022 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/NR5LrkYvXy — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 24, 2022