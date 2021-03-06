राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, राहुल गांधी समेत दुनिया भर की हस्तियों ने दी टीम इंडिया को जीत की शुभकामनाएं

{"_id":"60436ef4831f82669813bce1","slug":"india-vs-england-netizens-celebrate-as-team-india-finish-on-top-of-icc-wtc-standings","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926, \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092d\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u092d\u0915\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले गए चौथे और निर्णायक टेस्ट मैच को भारतीय टीम ने तीसरे ही दिन अपने नाम किया। पारी और 25 रन की इस जीत के साथ भारत ने चार मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज में इंग्लैंड को 3-1 से रौंदा। साथ ही विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भी जगह बना ली, जो 18 जून से न्यूजीलैंड के साथ होगी। इस अद्भुत जीत के बाद दुनियाभर में भारत का डंका बज रहा है। देश-विदेश की कई हस्तियों में कोहली की टोली को जीत की बधाई दी। इनमें राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद समेत कई पूर्व खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं।.

Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the test series 3-1 against England, becoming finalists of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship and reaching the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings Table! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 6, 2021

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a well deserved victory in the 4th #INDvsENG Test & for winning the Test series!



Best wishes for the World Test Championship Finals. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2021

Congratulations Team India on an awesome Test Series victory.



England didn't lose it in Ahmedabad.

They lost it here .#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/NXb1AxCHen — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 6, 2021

Great performance by Team India after the first Test setback. Very happy to be able to play my role in helping the team, while batting and keeping. World Test Championship beckons!@BCCI #INDvENG #TeamIndia #RP17 pic.twitter.com/ruX4wwUxpn — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 6, 2021