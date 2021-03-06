शहर चुनें

राष्ट्रपति कोविंद, राहुल गांधी समेत दुनिया भर की हस्तियों ने दी टीम इंडिया को जीत की शुभकामनाएं

Anshul Talmale स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: अंशुल तलमले
Updated Sat, 06 Mar 2021 05:30 PM IST
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज जीत के बाद भारतीय टीम
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज जीत के बाद भारतीय टीम - फोटो : ट्विटर @BCCI
ख़बर सुनें
अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेले गए चौथे और निर्णायक टेस्ट मैच को भारतीय टीम ने तीसरे ही दिन अपने नाम किया। पारी और 25 रन की इस जीत के साथ भारत ने चार मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज में इंग्लैंड को 3-1 से रौंदा। साथ ही विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल में भी जगह बना ली, जो 18 जून से न्यूजीलैंड के साथ होगी। इस अद्भुत जीत के बाद दुनियाभर में भारत का डंका बज रहा है। देश-विदेश की कई हस्तियों में कोहली की टोली को जीत की बधाई दी। इनमें राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद समेत कई पूर्व खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं।.
रामनाथ कोविंद



राहुल गांधी



सचिन तेंदुलकर 



वीरेंद्र सहवाग



ऋषभ पंत ने भी अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामनाएं दी



वसीम जाफर

ट्रॉफी के साथ जीत का जश्न मनाती टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvENG: राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दी टीम इंडिया को बधाई, राहुल गांधी ने भी दी जीत की शुभकामनाएं

6 मार्च 2021

