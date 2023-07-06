Notifications

IND vs WI Test: Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply by Jaydev Unadkat; Rohit, Yashasvi hit fifties in practice match

IND vs WI: उनादकट ने कोहली को आसानी से किया आउट, रोहित-यशस्वी की फिफ्टी, टेस्ट से पहले टीम इंडिया की प्रैक्टिस

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बारबाडोस Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 06 Jul 2023 07:59 PM IST
विराट ने रवींद्र जडेजा के खिलाफ अपनी पारी की शुरुआत अच्छे ढंग से की और उनादकट की भी शुरुआती गेंदों पर वह पूरे नियंत्रण में दिखे। हालांकि, चौथे स्टंप की गेंद को छूने के प्रयास में अपना विकेट गंवा बैठे।

IND vs WI Test: Virat Kohli dismissed cheaply by Jaydev Unadkat; Rohit, Yashasvi hit fifties in practice match
विराट कोहली चौथे स्टंप की गेंद को छेड़ने के प्रयास में आउट हुए - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

भारत को 12 जुलाई से वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दो मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलनी है। इससे पहले टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ियों ने आपसे में ही प्रैक्टिस मैच खेला। एक तरफ जहां भारत के स्टार बैटर्स थे, तो दूसरी तरफ भारत की बॉलिंग लाइन अप। बैटर्स को एक जोड़ी में मैदान पर आना था और तब तक बैटिंग करनी थी, जब तक उनमें से कोई आउट न हो जाए। सबसे पहले बैटिंग के लिए रोहित शर्मा और यशस्वी जायसवाल आए। इन दोनों ने कुछ शानदार शॉट्स लगाए और अर्धशतक जड़ा। दोनों ने लंच से पहले तक बैटिंग की। वहीं लंच के बाद विराट कोहली और शुभमन गिल बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए। हालांकि, विराट की बैटिंग में कमजोरी एक बार फिर जगजाहिर हो गई। जयदेव उनादकट की चौथे स्टंप लाइन की बॉल को खेलने के प्रयास में वह आउट हो बैठे। गेंद उनके बल्ले का किनारा लेकर स्लिप में चली गई।

चौथे स्टंप पर गेंद को छूने की विराट की कमजोरी कोई नई नहीं है। ज्यादातर विदेशी गेंदबाज भारत के पूर्व कप्तान को इसी लाइन पर गेंदबाजी करते हैं और विराट को आउट करने में वह सफल भी हुए हैं। विराट ने रवींद्र जडेजा के खिलाफ अपनी पारी की शुरुआत अच्छे ढंग से की और उनादकट की भी शुरुआती गेंदों पर वह पूरे नियंत्रण में दिखे। कोहली ने उनादकट की गेंद पर एक शानदार फ्लिक शॉट भी खेला। हालांकि, कोहली तब लड़खड़ा गए जब उनादकट ने कोण बदला और राउंड द विकेट गेंदबाजी के लिए आए।

उनादकट ने चौथे स्टंप के आसपास एक गेंद डाली और उसी लाइन पर गेंदबाजी करते रहे। कोहली एकबार फिर अपने फुटवर्क को लेकर असमंजस में दिखे और आउट हो गए। पिछले तीन वर्षों में कोहली टेस्ट में कुछ खास फॉर्म में नहीं दिखे हैं। उन्होंने नवंबर 2019 के बाद इस साल मार्च में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सबसे लंबे फॉर्मेट में पहला शतक लगाया था। हालांकि, अब यह देखने वाली बात होगी कि वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दो टेस्ट में वह क्या छाप छोड़ते हैं।  


वहीं, दूसरे बल्लेबाजों की बात करें तो रोहित शर्मा और यशस्वी जायसवाल ने नाबाद पचास रन की पारी खेली और रिटायर्ड आउट हो गए। रोहित और यशस्वी दोनों अच्छे टच में दिखे और पूरे पहले सेशन में बल्लेबाजी की। शुभमन दूसरे सेशन में बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए। चेतेश्वर पुजारा की गैरमौजूदगी में यह देखने वाली बात होगी कि कौन तीसरे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करता है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि यशस्वी को ऋतुराज गायकवाड़ पर तरजीह दी जा सकती है। वहीं, शुभमन को भी तीसरे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी कराया जा सकता है। वहीं, गेंदबाजी में अश्विन और जडेजा ने लंबे स्पेल्स किए। हालांकि, उनादकट सबसे सफल रहे। उन्होंने रहाणे और कोहली का विकेट लिया। 
Followed