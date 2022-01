IND vs SA: जसप्रीत बुमराह ने केपटाउन में दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर बरपाया कहर, श्रीनाथ और वेंकटेश प्रसाद को छोड़ा पीछे

India Never Lost a Test match



Whenever Jasprit Bumrah Picked More than 3 Wickets!



5/54 vs SA (Won)

5/85 vs ENG (Won)

6/33 vs AUS (Won)

5/7 vs WI (Won)

6/27 vs WI (Won)

4/56 vs AUS (Won)

4/46 vs ENG (Draw)

5/64 vs ENG (Draw)

5/42 vs SA* pic.twitter.com/xkMuQWKE9y