INDvSL: विशाखापट्टनम में टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ लाज बचाने उतरेगी श्रीलंका

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 09:14 PM IST
IND v SL 3rd odi preview at visakhapatnam

team indiaPC: BCCI

टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच खेले जा रहे तीन वन-डे मैचों की सीरीज का आखिरी और निर्णायक मैच रविवार को विशाखापट्टनम में खेला जाएगा। इस मैच में दोनों ही टीम जीत की इरादे से उतरेगी। फिलहाल दोनों ही टीम सीरीज में 1-1 की बराबरी पर है।
टीम इंडिया ने अभी तक इस मैदान पर अक्टूबर 2015 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका से सीरीज हारने के बाद कोई सीरीज नहीं हारी है। वहीं, दूसरी ओर श्रीलंका की निगाहें टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ पहली द्विपक्षीय सीरीज जीतने पर होगी जिसने 8 मैच में हार का सामना किया और 1 मैच ड्रा खेली है। 

पढ़ेंः- धोनी के लिए ऐतिहासिक हो सकता है विशाखापट्टनम वन-डे, बना सकते हैं ये रिकॉर्ड्स
      
मोहाली में खेले गए दूसरे वन-डे में कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की तुफानी पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया को शानदार जीत मिली थी। टीम इंडिया ने श्रीलंका 141 रन से हराया था। रोहित शर्मा ने मोहाली में शानदार 13 चौके और 12 छक्के की मदद से नाबाद 208 रन की बेहतरीन पारी खेली थी।
इस मैदान पर टीम इंडिया को 7 मैचों में से सिर्फ 1 में मिली है हार

