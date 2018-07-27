Imran Khan will emulate former Fijian PM (later President) Kamisese Mara (Ratu Sir Kamisese Kapaiwai Tuimacilai Mara), who had appeared in two first-class matches for the Fiji national team against Otago and Canterbury during Fiji's cricket tour of New Zealand in 1953/54.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 27, 2018
Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 27, 2018
My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah🙏🏽🙏🏽.— ian bishop (@irbishi) July 26, 2018
It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018
A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018
Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild 🇵🇰— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018
Congratulations Pakistan.We finally have a true leader & 1 most admired around the world.His sincerity & hard work reflects his success in anything he does. Sport, a hospital & now leading the country. I welcome my 1 & only inspiration @ImranKhanPTI as my country’s Prime Minister— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 26, 2018
25 जुलाई 2018