'बधाई हो कप्तान': क्रिकेटर्स ने पाकिस्तान के नए प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को दी शुभकामनाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 02:06 PM IST
imran khan
imran khan
पाकिस्तान के विश्व कप विजेता कप्तान इमरान खान देश के नए प्रधानमंत्री बन गए हैं। क्रिकेटर से राजनेता बने इमरान ने गुरुवार को मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए आम चुनाव में जीत का दावा किया। पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि इस जीत के साथ उन्हें देश की सेवा करने का अपना सपना पूरे करने का मौका मिला है।
खान ने कहा, 'मैं अल्लाह का शुक्रिया करता हूं कि 22 साल संघर्ष करने के बाद उन्होंने मेरी दुआओं का जवाब दिया।' इमरान खान के प्रधानमंत्री बनने का ऐलान होते ही ट्विटर पर बधाइयों का तांता लग गया।




प्रख्यात सांख्यिकीविद मोहनदास मेनन से ट्वीट किया, 'इमरान खान अब पूर्व फिजी प्रधानमंत्री (बाद में राष्ट्रपति) कमीसेसे मारा (रातु सर कमीसेसे कपाईवई टुइमासिलाई मारा) जैसी जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगे, जिन्होंने फिजी राष्ट्रीय टीम के लिए दो प्रथम-श्रेणी मेच खेले।'




संजय मांजरेकर ने ट्वीट किया, 'इमरान ऊंची मंजिल बनाने में उस्ताद हैं और उस पर पहुंचने में भी। शुभकामनाएं और गुड लक मेरे क्रिकेट के हीरो इमरान खान।'




इयान बिशप ने ट्वीट किया, 'पाकिस्तान के नए प्रधानमंत्री को मेरी दिल से शुभकामनाएं प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान। गर्व हुआ जानकर कि पूर्व खिलाड़ी अब देश का नेतृत्व महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका के लिए करेगा। वह शानदार नेतृत्व करके उदाहरण स्थापित करे। इंशाल्लाह।'
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
