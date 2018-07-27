It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018

A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018

Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild 🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018

Congratulations Pakistan.We finally have a true leader & 1 most admired around the world.His sincerity & hard work reflects his success in anything he does. Sport, a hospital & now leading the country. I welcome my 1 & only inspiration @ImranKhanPTI as my country’s Prime Minister — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 26, 2018

कई पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटरों ने इमरान खान के प्रति अपना समर्थन जाहिर किया था। उन सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर खान की जीत का जश्न मनाया।'स्विंग के सुल्तान' वसीम अकरम ने ट्वीट किया, 'इमरान खान आपके नेतृत्व में हम 1992 वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बने थे। आपके नेतृत्व में हम दोबारा महान लोकतांत्रिक देश बन सकते हैं।'वकार यूनिस ने ट्वीट किया, 'महान लीडर द्वारा विशेष भाषण। बहुत साधारण, इमानदार और प्रैक्टिकल। ऐसे मेंटर का विद्यार्थी होने पर काफी गर्व महसूस कर रहा हूं। शुभकामनाएं कप्तान इमरान खान।'शाहिद अफरीदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए बधाई पीटीआई और इमरान खान। 22 साल का संघर्ष काम आया। पाकिस्तानियों को आपसे काफी उम्मीदें हैं और मुझे उम्मीद है कि आप सामने आकर नेतृत्व करेंगे। मैं सभी विरोधी पार्टियों और मीडिया से गुजारिश करता हूं कि नतीजों को स्वीकार करके दोबारा निर्माण करने में मदद करें।'अजहर महमूद ने ट्वीट किया, 'शुभकामनाएं पाकिस्तान। हमारे पास आखिरकार एक सच्चा लीडर है और देश में सबसे ज्यादा आदर किए जाना वाला शख्स। वह जो भी करते हैं, उनकी गंभीरता और कड़ी मेहनत उनकी सफलता में दिखती है। खेल, एक अस्पताल और देश का नेतृत्व। मैं अपने एकमात्र प्रेरक इमरान खान का देश के प्रधानमंत्री बनने का स्वागत करता हूं।'