ICC: महिला क्रिकेट के लिए ऐतिहासिक दिन, आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट्स में अब पुरुषों के समान ही मिलेगी प्राइज मनी

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐝𝐚𝐰𝐧. 𝐀𝐧 𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭



I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be same for men & women. Together we grow.…