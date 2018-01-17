Download App
नाम और नशे की आड़ में गौतम गंभीर के साथ हुई धोखाधड़ी, हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा मामला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:55 PM IST
टीम इंडिया के क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर के नाम पर चल रहे एक पब के मालिक को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नोटिस भेजा है। कोर्ट ने इस नोटिस में पब के मालिक से टैगलाइन की जगह गौतम गंभीर के नाम का इस्तेमाल किए जाने को लेकर जवाब मांगा है। बता दें कि क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने इस मामले के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में एक याचिका दायर की थी।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल 13 दिसंबर को कोर्ट की सिंगल बेंच द्वारा इस मामले को खारिज किए जाने के बाद यह दोबारा सामने आया है। दरअसल पश्चिमी दिल्ली के पंजाबी बाग इलाके में चलने वाले दो पब 'घुंघरू' और 'हवालात' से गौतम गंभीर के नाम पर बने टैगलाइन को हटाने की मांग की गई थी। इन दोनों ही पबों की टैगलाइन में 'बाय गौतम गंभीर' लिखा था।

दिलचस्प बात यह है कि मामले को लेकर कोर्ट में हाजिर हुए पब के मालिक का नाम भी गौतम गंभीर है और इसलिए वह इस नाम का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। जबकि, गौतम गंभीर ने इस नाम का इस्तेमाल किए जाने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा था कि इससे उनकी प्रतिष्ठा को ठेस पहुंची है।

एक महीना गुजर जाने के बाद यह मामला एक बार फिर तूल पकड़ता दिख रहा है। अब डिवीजन बेंच ने पब के मालिक को नोटिस भेजकर एक बार फिर जवाब मांगा है। गौतम गंभीर के वकील का कहना है कि एक प्रतिष्ठित क्रिकेटर के नाम को टैगलाइन के रूप में इस्तेमाल कर पब का मालिक ज्यादा मुनाफा कमाने के चलते ऐसा कर रहा है।

इस पब की शुरुआत साल 2016 में हुई थी। उन्होंने कहा यह टैगलाइन लोगों के दिमाग में भ्रम पैदा करती है, जबकि गौतम गंभीर का इस पब से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। बता दें कि गौतम गंभीर की टैगलाइन पर चलने वाला यह कोई पहला पब नहीं है। इससे पहले साल 2015 में दिल्ली के राजौरी गार्डन इलाके में 'ब्लू बेब्स बाई गौतम गंभीर' नाम का पब भी सामने आया था।
gautam gambhir delhi highcourt team india ghunghru

