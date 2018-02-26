तौलिया लपेटकर सड़क पर घूमता दिखा यह दिग्गज क्रिकेटर, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक

{"_id":"5a9436fd4f1c1b4e588baf06","slug":"ex-captain-of-england-nasser-hussain-photo-goes-viral-on-twitter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094c\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0932\u092a\u0947\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u0942\u092e\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

at first I thought it was Vladamir Putin doing a walk of shame from Donald's 😂😂😂 — Dave (@solid_snakemg) February 26, 2018

😂 Nasser Hussain or Russian President 😂 — PV (@DirPrasanna) February 26, 2018

i thought its Putin 😂😂😂 — Sameed Khan (@kahn0810) February 26, 2018

A less buff body double for Vladimir Putin? — BobFigg (@Roaldan1000) February 26, 2018

Am i the only who wrongly identified him as Vladimir Putin😅 — Prem (@imprem02) February 26, 2018

इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान नासिर हुसैन का एक फोटो सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल इस फोटो में हुसैन तोलिया पहनकर सड़क पर घूमते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फोटो को इंग्लैंड के ही विकेटकीपर जोस बटलर ने ट्वीट करके लिखा है, 'क्या कोई इस इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान को पहचानता है?'उनकी इस फोटो पर ट्विटर पर लोगों ने जमकर कमेंट किए, जिनमें कई मजाकिए भी थे...