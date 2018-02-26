शहर चुनें

तौलिया लपेटकर सड़क पर घूमता दिखा यह दिग्गज क्रिकेटर, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 26 Feb 2018 10:07 PM IST
ex captain of england nasser hussain photo goes viral on twitter
नासिर हुसैन - फोटो : Twitter
इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान नासिर हुसैन का एक फोटो सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट ट्विटर पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल इस फोटो में हुसैन तोलिया पहनकर सड़क पर घूमते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फोटो को इंग्लैंड के ही विकेटकीपर जोस बटलर ने ट्वीट करके लिखा है, 'क्या कोई इस इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान को पहचानता है?' 
उनकी इस फोटो पर ट्विटर पर लोगों ने जमकर कमेंट किए, जिनमें कई मजाकिए भी थे...
 














 

