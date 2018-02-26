तौलिया लपेटकर सड़क पर घूमता दिखा यह दिग्गज क्रिकेटर, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने उड़ाया मजाक

Does anyone recognise this former England captain? @WardyShorts @BumbleCricket pic.twitter.com/upIZ7KmIl4— Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 26, 2018
at first I thought it was Vladamir Putin doing a walk of shame from Donald's 😂😂😂— Dave (@solid_snakemg) February 26, 2018
😂 Nasser Hussain or Russian President 😂— PV (@DirPrasanna) February 26, 2018
i thought its Putin 😂😂😂— Sameed Khan (@kahn0810) February 26, 2018
A less buff body double for Vladimir Putin?— BobFigg (@Roaldan1000) February 26, 2018
Am i the only who wrongly identified him as Vladimir Putin😅— Prem (@imprem02) February 26, 2018
Hey Vladimir @nassercricket you supposed to do this! pic.twitter.com/8RlzEtQGya— Ahsan (@CricketerMario) February 26, 2018
