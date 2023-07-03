Notifications

Bairstow Controversy: जब इंग्लैंड के कोच मैकुलम भी भूल गए थे खेल भावना, 'धोखे' से इस बल्लेबाज को किया था आउट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Mon, 03 Jul 2023 04:12 PM IST
सार

जहां एक तरफ कुछ क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस जॉनी बेयरस्टो के साथ हुई घटना को खेल भावना के विपरीत बता रहे हैं, वहीं कुछ क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस इसी सही बता रहे हैं। इसके बाद अब एक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें इंग्लैंड टेस्ट टीम के मौजूदा हेड कोच ब्रैंडन मैकुलम भी खेल भावना को ठेंगा दिखाते नजर आए थे।

ENG vs AUS 2nd Test Ashes: When England Coach Brendon McCullum Had Affected Jonny Bairstow Like Run Out; Video
बेयरस्टो विवाद के बाद मैकुलम का एक वीडियो खूब वायरल हो रहा है - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
एशेज सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट विवादों में रहा। जहां उस्मान ख्वाजा और डेविड वॉर्नर के साथ बदतमीजी हुई, वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलियाई विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी द्वारा इंग्लैंड के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज जॉनी बेयरस्टो को स्टंप आउट करना भी चर्चा में रहा। इस पर भी नियमों को लेकर जमकर विवाद हुआ। इसके बाद ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों के खिलाफ स्टेडियम में जमकर हूटिंग हुई। इस घटना को लेकर क्रिकेट जगत दो हिस्सों में बंट गया। जहां एक तरफ कुछ क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस जॉनी बेयरस्टो के साथ हुई घटना को खेल भावना के विपरीत बता रहे हैं, वहीं कुछ क्रिकेटर्स और फैंस इसी सही बता रहे हैं। इसके बाद अब एक वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें इंग्लैंड टेस्ट टीम के मौजूदा हेड कोच ब्रैंडन मैकुलम भी खेल भावना को ठेंगा दिखाते नजर आए थे।

बेयरस्टो के आउट ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया तहलका

दरअसल, इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी के दौरान एक वक्त बेयरस्टो 10 रन बनाकर और स्टोक्स क्रीज पर थे। तभी कैमरन ग्रीन की बाउंसर पर बेयरस्टो ने डक किया और गेंद विकेटकीपर एलेक्स कैरी के पास चली गई। फिर बेयरस्टो स्टोक्स से बात करने के लिए क्रीज के बाहर निकल आए। इस पर कैरी ने थ्रो कर गेंद स्टंप्स पर मार दी। बॉल डेड नहीं होने की वजह से बेयरस्टो को थर्ड अंपायर ने आउट करार दिया। इसके बाद जब ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेटर्स ड्रेसिंग रूम में लौट रहे थे, तो MCC के मेंबर्स ने उनके साथ बदतमीजी की थी। इस मामले पर ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं की बाढ़ आ गई। 

2005 में मैकुलम ने क्या किया था?

अब इस मामले पर एक पुराना वीडियो सामने आया है, जिसमें इंग्लैंड के हेड कोच मैकुलम भी कुछ इसी तरह की घटना में शामिल रहे थे। यह घटना 2005 की है। तब मैकुलम न्यूजीलैंड के विकेटकीपर हुआ करते थे। 2005 में न्यूजीलैंड और जिम्बाब्वे के बीच खेले गए टेस्ट में मैकुलम ने जिम्बाब्वे के क्रिस एमपोफू को भी कुछ इसी तरह आउट किया था। उस मैच में जिम्बाब्वे के ही एक और खिलाड़ी ब्लेसिंग माहविरे ने अर्धशतक जड़ा था। जब वह जश्न मना रहे थे तो एमपोफू भी रन के बीच में स्ट्राइक एंड पर पहुंचकर फिर दौड़ते हुए ब्लेसिंग को बधाई देने के लिए नॉन स्ट्राइकर एंड पर आने लगे। इसी बीच मैकुलम ने फील्डर से गेंद मांगी और स्टंप्स पर दे मारी। एमपोफू और ब्लेसिंग यह देखकर हैरान रह गए थे और जिम्बाब्वे का जश्न निराशा में बदल गई थी। एमपोफू को रन आउट करार दिया गया। तब इंग्लैंड के कोच मैकुलम ने खूब जश्न मनाया था। वह टेस्ट कीवी टीम पारी और 46 रन से जीत गई थी।

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों के खिलाफ हुई हूटिंग

लॉर्ड्स की घटना के बारे में बात करते हुए बेयरस्टो ने कहा कि उन्हें लगा कि गेंद डेड हो चुकी थी। हालांकि, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी अपील के साथ गए। बेयरस्टो गुस्से में पवेलियन लौट गए थे। आम तौर पर शांत रहने वाली लॉर्ड्स की भीड़ ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया खिलाड़ियों के सामने "वही पुराने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हमेशा धोखा देते रहे हैं" के नारे लगाए। वहीं, कई मिनटों तक मैदान में शोर-शराबा होता रहा।

ब्रॉड ने कैरी पर कसा था तंज

बेयरस्टो के आउट होने के बाद बल्लेबाजी करने आए इंग्लैंड के स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड ने तुरंत अपनी निराशा जाहिर की थी। उन्हें स्टंप माइक्रोफोन में कैरी को यह कहते हुए सुना गया- बस इसी के लिए तुम्हें हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। एशेज का दूसरा टेस्ट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 43 रन से अपने नाम किया। पहली पारी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 416 रन बनाए थे। जवाब में इंग्लैंड की पहली पारी 325 रन पर सिमट गई थी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दूसरी पारी में 279 रन बनाए और इंग्लैंड के सामने 371 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था। जवाब में इंग्लैंड की दूसरी पारी 327 रन पर सिमट गई थी। बेन डकेट ने 83 रन और कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स ने 155 रन बनाए थे।
Followed