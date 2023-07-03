Bairstow Controversy: जब इंग्लैंड के कोच मैकुलम भी भूल गए थे खेल भावना, 'धोखे' से इस बल्लेबाज को किया था आउट

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
This will be pored over for years, but clearly the square leg umpire thinks it’s the end of the over at exactly the same time as Bairstow.— Tom Pigott-Smith🕷 (@tompigottsmith) July 2, 2023
The reason he doesn’t give him out is because he’s stopped watching to count his last delivery chip and has started walking too. pic.twitter.com/PqgM0k4y9z
Excellent work by Alex Carey to run out Jonny Bairstow.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2023
Terrific presence of mind there! pic.twitter.com/0hrfGstX65
#JohnyBairstow runout today in #Ashes23 2nd Test leaving crease without inform the umpires & players.@Bazmccullum 🏴 coach also did the same vs 🇿🇼 in 2005. Blessing Mahwire, Complete his 50 but Chris Mpofu in hurry to congratulate him & leave the Crease.pic.twitter.com/IHfv7vaqSc— Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) July 2, 2023
