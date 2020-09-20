शहर चुनें
Live

DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score: KXIP ने जीता टॉस, दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की पहले बल्लेबाजी

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Sep 2020 07:25 PM IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, DC Vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Match News Updates Today In Hindi
दिल्ली कैपिटल बनाम किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Live IPL Score: पिछले पांच मुकाबलों में हालांकि पंजाब की टीम ने चार मैच जीते है, लेकिन दोनों टीमों के बीच आखिरी मैच में दिल्ली की टीम भारी पड़ी थी।
लाइव अपडेट

07:16 PM, 20-Sep-2020

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की प्लेइंग XI

केएल राहुल, मयंक अग्रवाल, करूण नायर, निकोलस पूरन, सरफराज खान, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, क्रिस जॉर्डन, कृष्णप्पा गौतम, शेल्डेन कॉट्रेल, मोहम्मद शमी, रवि बिश्नोई

dc vs kxip ipl 2020 दिल्ली कैपिटल बनाम किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब
