Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   Cricket world praised ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद क्रिकेट जगत में खुशी का माहौल, पढ़ें किस खिलाड़ी ने क्या कहा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 04:47 PM IST
(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा)
(ग्राफिक्स रोहित झा) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) का दूसरा मून मिशन Chandrayaan-2 सफलतापूर्वक लॉन्च हो गया है। चंद्रयान-2 को 22 जुलाई को दोपहर 2.43 बजे देश के सबसे ताकतवर बाहुबली रॉकेट GSLV-MK3 से लॉन्च किया गया। इस तरह चंद्रयान-2 की 48 दिन की यात्रा शुरू हो गई है। यह हर हिंदुस्तानी के लिए गर्व की बात है। बेहद खुशी का पल है, क्रिकेट जगत में भी देश की इस सफलता को बड़े जोश के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया जा रहा है। आगे देखिए किस क्रिकेटर ने Chandrayaan-2 के प्रक्षेपण पर क्या कहा।
वीरेंद्र सहवाग
chandrayaan 2 chandrayaan 2 launch chandrayaan 2 launch live chandrayaan 2 date and time
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें क्रिकेट समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। क्रिकेट जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे क्रिकेट मैच लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, टीम और प्लेयर्स की आईसीसी रैंकिंग आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
