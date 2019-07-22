Chandrayaan 2 की लॉन्चिंग के बाद क्रिकेट जगत में खुशी का माहौल, पढ़ें किस खिलाड़ी ने क्या कहा

Many congratulations to Team #Chandrayaan2 @isro for the successful and seamless launch ! pic.twitter.com/LINKS5ZHUk— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 22, 2019
I always looked up at the moon as a child, wondering what secrets it's hiding. The successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 will shed some light on these secrets, & motivate the next gen to help India's space exploration programme. I congratulate everyone at @ISRO for this success. pic.twitter.com/xy6aGt0xi3— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 22, 2019
Exemplary ! Many congratulations to @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan2 . pic.twitter.com/9b7RzQYOkl— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 22, 2019
What a beautiful sight. Proud moment for the nation on the launch of #Chandrayaan2 @isro pic.twitter.com/8dCRwJSiSm— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 22, 2019
Another historic and proud moment for the nation as the #Chandrayaan 2 is launched 🙏🏻 Jai Hind 🇮🇳#ISRO #IndiaMoonMission— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 22, 2019
