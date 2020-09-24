डीन जोंस के असामयिक मौत से सदमे में क्रिकेट जगत, दिग्गज को ऐसे दी जा रही अंतिम विदाई

{"_id":"5f6c91688ebc3e3b6829f0db","slug":"cricket-commentator-dean-jones-sudden-death-leaves-cricketing-world-in-shock","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0940\u0928 \u091c\u094b\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0938\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u091c\u0917\u0924, \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0915\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

1987 विश्व कप जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का हिस्सा रहे डीन जोंस हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। आईपीएल के प्रसारणकर्ता स्टार स्पोर्ट्स की कमेंट्री टीम का हिस्सा रहे जोंस को मुंबई के एक होटल में दिल का दौरा पड़ा। 59 वर्षीय जोंस की असमायिक मौत से पूरा क्रिकेट जगत सन्न है।



भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने जोंस के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर की





सचिन ने भी प्रकट किया दुख





क्रिकेट की सर्वोच्च संस्था ICC ने उन्हें इस अंदाज में अलविदा कहा





ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज स्टीव स्मिथ ने भी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी





सुबह वह बिल्कुल ठीक थे: इरफान पठान





जोंस खेल के महान दूतों में से एक थे और वह दक्षिण एशिया में क्रिकेट के विकास से जुड़े रहे







ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से 52 टेस्ट और 164 एकदिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेले।



Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 24, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.

A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.

May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

Dean Jones: 1961-2020 – an icon of the game gone way too soon. RIP



OBITUARY ▶️ https://t.co/ZTKMNBg1Yb pic.twitter.com/hT3zgK1KgG — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano https://t.co/AmVhQiNEe2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Professor. Always and Forever 💙



Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of one of the greatest ambassadors of cricket, #DeanJones.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Kp84RR3VcD — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 24, 2020

