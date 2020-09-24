शहर चुनें
डीन जोंस के असामयिक मौत से सदमे में क्रिकेट जगत, दिग्गज को ऐसे दी जा रही अंतिम विदाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 06:01 PM IST
डीन जोंस (बाएं से आखिरी)
डीन जोंस (बाएं से आखिरी)

ख़बर सुनें
1987 विश्व कप जीतने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम का हिस्सा रहे डीन जोंस हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। आईपीएल के प्रसारणकर्ता स्टार स्पोर्ट्स की कमेंट्री टीम का हिस्सा रहे जोंस को मुंबई के एक होटल में दिल का दौरा पड़ा। 59 वर्षीय जोंस की असमायिक मौत से पूरा क्रिकेट जगत सन्न है।
भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने जोंस के परिवार के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर की
 
सचिन ने भी प्रकट किया दुख
 

क्रिकेट की सर्वोच्च संस्था ICC ने उन्हें इस अंदाज में अलविदा कहा
 

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज स्टीव स्मिथ ने भी उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी
 

सुबह वह बिल्कुल ठीक थे: इरफान पठान
 

जोंस खेल के महान दूतों में से एक थे और वह दक्षिण एशिया में क्रिकेट के विकास से जुड़े रहे
 


ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से 52 टेस्ट और 164 एकदिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेले।
 
dean jones
