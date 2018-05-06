Big man @henrygayle takes a Blinder diving forward🙏@MohammadKaif Chris Gayle ne pakra lajawab catch can we see more of them from the big man💪 pic.twitter.com/5IXgVzR8Mk— Aditya Singh Rajput (@imrajputAD) May 6, 2018
Chris Gayle Catching the ball in the last seconds just like he grabbed the #IPL contract in last minute !! 😀— Prabhu 🏏 (@Cricprabhu) May 6, 2018
universe boss goes full stretch @henrygayle #RRvsKXIP— Abhinandan (@Abhinandan1231) May 6, 2018
@henrygayle nice catch brother 👏🏻— Bhavya (@imbhavyaBB) May 6, 2018
What have I just seen? Chris Gayle Diving forward to take a catch. Universal Boss🔥😂💪🏻 #KXIPvRR #Gayel pic.twitter.com/Mbq4zZJ10M— Vardaan (@vardaan2012) May 6, 2018
Diving catch by @henrygayle— AP (@ap_pune) May 6, 2018
I have seen everything now
Fielders, go any closer to the pitch and you will be swept away by the #Gaylestorm⚡️@lionsdenkxip @henrygayle— Googly Devi (@googlydevi) April 26, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के के बीच आईपीएल 2018 का 38वां मैच इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है।
6 मई 2018