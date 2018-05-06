शहर चुनें

6 फुट 2 इंच के गेल ने डाइव लगाकर लिया कैच, फैंस की खुशी का नहीं रहा ठिकाना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 06 May 2018 09:23 PM IST
क्रिस गेल
क्रिस गेल - फोटो : ipl
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के क्रिस गेल ने रविवार को राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ अपने प्रदर्शन से फैंस को हैरान कर दिया। इंदौर के होलकर स्टेडियम पर मौजूद दर्शक और टीवी सेट्स से चिपके फैंस तब हैरान हो गए, जब 'यूनिवर्स बॉस' के नाम से मशहूर क्रिस गेल ने डाइव लगाकर शानदार कैच लपका।
आईपीएल 2018 के 38वें मैच में क्रिस गेल ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे का पॉइंट पर कैच लपका। गेल को डाइव लगाकर कैच लपकते देखना फैंस के लिए दुर्लभ मौका था। यही वजह रही कि इस कैच को देखकर फैंस और क्रिकेट पंडित दंग रह गए। 

यह वाकया राजस्थान की पारी के चौथे ओवर में घटा। अक्षर पटेल द्वारा ओवर की चौथी गेंद पर रहाणे ने कट शॉट खेला। यह गेंद थोड़ी देर हवा में रही। बैकवर्ड पॉइंट पर मुस्तैद गेल ने आगे की तरफ डाइव लगाई और शानदार कैच लपका।
गेल के कैच पर उठी उंगली, टीवी अंपायर की लेना पड़ी मदद

chris gayle ipl 2018 kings eleven punjab rajasthan royals

Get cricket news in Hindi live update of Sports News, live cricket score and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

