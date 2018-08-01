Pujara batted himself out of form and out of team by reaching England early and playing County Cricket. — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) August 1, 2018

Frankly, Pujara's form even in county cricket was very mediocre so his being dropped not such a surprise. But Dhawan surely on notice! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 1, 2018

Feeling bad for Pujara..



Yes he is not in form but team management has never shown confidence in him



Dhawan has also not performed outside India



At least Pujara is spending time on crease it's important to see off new ball in test cricket unhappy with this decision #ENGvIND — Cric Base (@Cric_Base) August 1, 2018

In the last three years, Cheteshwar Pujara has made 2458 Test runs. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to make more. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 1, 2018

Where is Pujara?? Kohli is a selfish captain https://t.co/mKY5X4mjDR — Ajit Doval (@Doval_Ajit12) August 1, 2018