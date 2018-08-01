Pujara batted himself out of form and out of team by reaching England early and playing County Cricket.— Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) August 1, 2018
Frankly, Pujara's form even in county cricket was very mediocre so his being dropped not such a surprise. But Dhawan surely on notice!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 1, 2018
Feeling bad for Pujara..— Cric Base (@Cric_Base) August 1, 2018
Yes he is not in form but team management has never shown confidence in him
Dhawan has also not performed outside India
At least Pujara is spending time on crease it's important to see off new ball in test cricket unhappy with this decision #ENGvIND
In the last three years, Cheteshwar Pujara has made 2458 Test runs. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to make more. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 1, 2018
Where is Pujara?? Kohli is a selfish captain https://t.co/mKY5X4mjDR— Ajit Doval (@Doval_Ajit12) August 1, 2018
Pujara is out for KL Rahul...Dhawan has someone’s nudes at BCCI #ENGvIND— Bilal 🇿🇦🔥 (@billz_25) August 1, 2018
