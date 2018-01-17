Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Cricket ›   Cricket News ›   BCCI  acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary says Decision on day-night Test in India soon 

भारत में पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट क्रिकेट को लेकर BCCI का बड़ा बयान

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:50 AM IST
BCCI  acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary says Decision on day-night Test in India soon 
बीसीसीआई
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के कार्यवाहक सचिव अमिताभ चौधरी ने कहा कि देश में पहले डे-नाइट क्रिकेट टेस्ट पर फैसला जल्द ही लिया जाएगा। अफगानिस्तान के साथ 14-18 जून तक बेंगलुरु में खेले जाने वाले टेस्ट मैच की घोषणा के मौके पर उन्होंने कहा, 'इस बारे में हमेशा सवाल पूछा जाता है। इस पर फैसला जल्द ही लिया जाएगा, लेकिन ये अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच के बारे में नहीं होगा।'

उन्होंने कहा कि 12 टेस्ट खेलने वाले देशों में आठ ने डे-नाइट का टेस्ट मैच खेला है, लेकिन रैंकिंग में टॉप पर काबिज टीम इंडिया ने अभी तक ऐसा नहीं किया है। गौरतलब है कि साल 2015 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहला डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेला गया था। गुलाबी गेंद से खेले गए अब तक 9 ऐसे मैच हुए हैं।

RELATED

मालूम हो कि बीसीसीआई के पूर्व अध्यक्ष अनुराग ठाकुर ने पहले कहा था कि 2016 में टीम इंडिया ने न्यूजीलैंड के साथ घरेलू मैदान पर डे-नाइट टेस्ट मैच खेलेगी लेकिन ये नहीं हो सका। हालांकि पिछले महीने इंग्लैंड-ऑस्ट्रेलिया और दक्षिण अफ्रीका-जिम्बाब्वे के बीच डे-नाइट मैच खेला गया था।
bcci amitabh choudhary team india day-night test afghanistan anurag thakur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

alia bhatt ranveer singh leaked first looked from gully boy
Bollywood

आलिया और रणवीर को पहले नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा, 'गली ब्वॉय' के सेट से तस्वीरें Leak

16 जनवरी 2018

confirmed sonakshi sinha heroine in dabangg 3 salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड नहीं ये होंगी 'दबंग 3' में हीरोइन, चुलबुल पांडे के साथ करेंगी रोमांस

16 जनवरी 2018

mouni roy play a villain in brahmastra ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर-आलिया को डसेगी ये 'नागिन', करण जौहर की फिल्म में मिला विलेन का रोल

16 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma film God, Sex and Truth trailer out
Bollywood

रामगोपाल की फिल्म के ट्रेलर ने मचाया तहलका, पोर्न स्टार ने सेक्‍स पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

17 जनवरी 2018

salman khan staff Forcibly Dance With Benafsha, Arshi and Sapna Choudhary
Television

सपना चौधरी के साथ पार्टी में हुई ऐसी शर्मनाक हरकत, सलमान खान ने अपने स्टाफ को किया बाहर

17 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

team indias Virat Kohli fined for breaching ICC code of conduct
Cricket News

INDvSA: विराट कोहली के आक्रामक रवैये से नाराज हुआ ICC, भारी जुर्माना ठोका

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली पर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने मैच फीस का 25 प्रतिशत जुर्माना लगाया है।

16 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa-second-test centurion fourth day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने गंवाए शीर्ष तीन विकेट, दक्षिण अफ्रीका सीरीज जीत के करीब

17 जनवरी 2018

Dinesh Karthik to replace injured Wriddhiman Saha before third test against south africa
Cricket News

दिनेश कार्तिक की 8 साल के बाद टेस्ट टीम में वापसी, इस खिलाड़ी की जगह लेंगे

16 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test centurion third day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: खराब रोशनी के कारण पूरा नहीं हुआ खेल, अफ्रीका को 118 रन की बढ़त

15 जनवरी 2018

hardik pandya did a big mistake while taking single in centurion test
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या बन गए टीम इंडिया के 'विलेन', मैदान पर ही फूटा कोहली का गुस्सा

15 जनवरी 2018

virendra sehwag says rcb should use their rtm for chahal
Cricket News

सहवाग बोले, अगर RCB ने इस गेंदबाज को किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं खरीदा तो होंगे मूर्ख

16 जनवरी 2018

Corey Anderson hit a throw on Shoaib Malik head
Cricket News

सिर पर बॉल लगते ही मैदान में ही गिर पड़े शोएब मलिक, डॉक्टरों ने कहा- हो सकती है यह बीमारी

16 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test centurion second day live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया का जोरदार जवाब, कप्तान कोहली ने अफ्रीकी गेंदबाजों को किया पस्त

15 जनवरी 2018

india vs south africa second test first day centurion live updates
Cricket News

INDvSA: टीम इंडिया ने की जोरदार वापसी, मार्करम-अमला ने खेली उम्दा पारी

13 जनवरी 2018

virat kohli disappointed to stop match due to bad light in centurion
Cricket News

अंपायरों ने रोका मैच तो कोहली को आया गुस्सा, मैच रेफरी के कमरे में जाकर की तू-तू मैं-मैं

16 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

IPL 2018: कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों ने बताई अपना बेस प्राइस, युवराज और गंभीर ने भी खोला राज

IPL 2018 के लिए नीलामी से पहले दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी बेस प्राइस का खुलासा कर दिया है।

12 जनवरी 2018

most funny moments in cricket history you have never seen Special story 1:53

क्रिकेट इतिहास के 'मोस्ट फनी मोमेंट्स', देखें वीडियो

25 दिसंबर 2017

IND vs SL: 5 heroes of the 2nd T20 win special story 2:22

IND vs SL 2nd T20: भारत ने जमाया सीरीज पर कब्जा, ये रहे जीत के 5 हीरो

23 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: 5 heroes from India with best performance in Cuttack T20 match special story 1:54

Ind vs SL: पहले T20 में भारत की शानदार जीत के 5 हीरो

21 दिसंबर 2017

Ind vs SL: Team India take on Sri Lanka in first T20 at cuttack, predicted eleven special story 2:05

IND vs SL: श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पहले T20 में भारत के ये ग्यारह खिलाड़ी उतर सकते हैं मैदान में

20 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Afghanistan will play his debut test against india at bangalore
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ अफगानिस्तान इस मैदान पर करेगा अपना टेस्ट डेब्यू

16 जनवरी 2018

mohammad Azharuddin writes to BCCI and dismisses charges upon HCA
Cricket News

अजहरुद्दीन ने BCCI को पत्र लिखकर लिया यू-टर्न, HCA पर लगाए आरोप किए खारिज

13 जनवरी 2018

BCCI allows Mohammad Azharuddin free to contest for presidential post of HCA polls
Cricket News

अजहरुद्दीन को लेकर BCCI ने दिया बड़ा फैसला, लड़ सकते हैं HCA का चुनाव

13 जनवरी 2018

team india to play two T20I series in Ireland before tour of England
Cricket News

11 साल बाद टीम इंडिया करेगी आयरलैंड का दौरा, खेलेगी दो टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज

11 जनवरी 2018

Indian blind cricketer shekar naik unemploy
Cricket News

जिस कप्तान ने दो बार देश को विश्व चैंपियन बनाया, आज नौकरी के लिए भटक रहा है दर-दर

10 जनवरी 2018

Income Tax officials raid BCCI HQ
Cricket News

BCCI हेडक्वॉर्टर में IT डिपार्टमेंट का छापा, 15 घंटे तक चली जांच

10 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.