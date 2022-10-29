Jharkhand: छठ पूजा के दौरान विधायक सरयू राय और पूर्व CM रघुबर दास के समर्थकों के बीच मारपीट, जानें पूरा मामला

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
पूर्वांचल और बिहार, झारखंड में विशेष रूप से मनाए जाने वाले त्यौहार छठ पूजा की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। आद छठ का दूसरा दिन हैं। वहीं, झारखंड के सिद्धगोरा के सूर्य मंदिर में छठ पूजा के आयोजन को लेकर विधायक सरयू राय और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता रघुबर दास के समर्थकों के बीच विवाद का मामला सामने आया है। कहा जा रहा है कि विधायक सरयू राय के समर्थकों ने भाजपा नेता रघुबर दास के समर्थकों के कार्यक्रम स्थल के पास पंडाल लगा दिया था। जिसका रघुबर दास के समर्थकों ने विरोध किया। उसी को लेकर दोनों पक्षों के बीच पहले बहस हुई फिर नौबत मारपीट तक पहुंच गई।
Jharkhand: Clash broke out b/w supporters of MLA Saryu Rai & ex-CM & BJP leader Raghubar Das over organising #ChhathPuja at Surya Mandir in Sidhgora. Rai supporters had reportedly set up a camp for devotees close to venue of Das supporters' event following which clash broke out. pic.twitter.com/Wmhqb2yjpG— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022
